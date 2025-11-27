TikTok chef Tineke Younger shares loss of one of her twin babies, gives update on surviving sister

TikTok chef Tineke Tini Younger lost one of her twin babies after placental abruption, the 24-year-old announced on Instagram on November 26. Younger, who is married to Antoine Wright Jr., had announced her pregnancy in July this year. TikTok chef Tineke Younger announces death of twin baby(Instagram/tiniyounger)

Tineke Younger loses baby girl Arya

Tineke Younger announced the death of her baby girl, Arya, in a black-and-white Instagram carousel. In one of the photos, Younger and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., are seen holding Arya after the delivery. “Unfortunately, earlier this week, we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A),” the caption read.

"We made it to almost 36 weeks. We were so close to being done and getting the girls to term, but I had a placenta abruption, and we lost our sweet girl,” it continued. Tineke Younger assured that Arya’s twin sister was “doing really good and breathing on her own”.

"They both are so beautiful, and Arya will always be celebrated; her sister will know she is a twin and has a beautiful twin sister,” Younger wrote. She added that she would take a break from everything for an indefinite period of time.

“But I promise I will be back. I love you guys," Younger’s post concluded.

What is placental abruption?

A placental abruption occurs when the placenta separates from the uterine wall before delivery, according to Mayo Clinic. It can cause severe bleeding for the mother and deprive the infant of oxygen and nourishment. Although placental abruption is not very common, it is one of the serious pregnancy complications.

The final trimester of pregnancy is when placental abruption is most likely to happen, particularly in the final weeks leading up to delivery. Vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, back pain, uterine tenderness or rigidity, and uterine contractions are among the symptoms of placental abruption.

The degree of vaginal bleeding varies widely and does not always reflect the extent of placental separation from the uterus. Even with a severe placental abruption, there may not be any visible bleeding since the blood may become trapped inside the uterus, per Mayo Clinic.

