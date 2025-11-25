Claim that Erika Kirk is '8 weeks pregnant' is false; here's what she actually said on pregnancy

Since the September 10 death of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, has hot to global fame. The former Miss Arizona now heads Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, which involves brushing shoulders with the top brass of power in the US - starting from Donald Trump to JD Vance. And, with it, come hordes of rumors. Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards.(via REUTERS)

Erika Kirk has been subject to innumerable rumors and conspiracy theories: from allegedly having an affair with Vice President Vance to having a role in the shooting of Charlie Kirk - bizarre claims about her never fail to go viral.

The latest rumor to hit the 37-year-old is that she is 8 weeks pregnant, which is two weeks less than when Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University by suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The claim insinuates that the child Erika Kirk is allegedly pregnant with is not Charlie's.

The rumor is out and out false as Erika Kirk has not announced pregnancy. Nor are there any credible reports citing sources that confirm that Charlie Kirk's widow is pregnant.

The claim is only the latest addition to the rumors of Erika Kirk having an affair, most recently with JD Vance, after their hug at a TPUSA event went viral.

Here's one such viral post.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk has recently spoken about pregnancy and her wish to have another child with Charlie Kirk.

What Erika Kirk Actually Said About Pregnancy

Speaking to Megyn Kelly in a live show, Erika Kirk said that she was “praying” she was pregnant when Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University. The TPUSA CEO said that she and Charlie Kirk wanted four children and believed having that bigger family would be the “ultimate blessing.”

“I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered,” she said. Megyn then asked how many kinds she and Charlie wanted to have. “We aimed to have four,” Erika Kirk replied.

Erika and Charlie Kirk have two children - a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.