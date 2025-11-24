Candace Owens raises new doubts on Charlie Kirk's murder, claims Erika is on ‘autopilot’

Candace Owens expressed new doubts following the passing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The American political commentator stated that she has not encountered any evidence suggesting that Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, has been dishonest about anything. Erika Kirk and Candace Owens (L). (File )

Appearing on Myron Gaines' podcast, Owens mentioned that the day prior to Charlie Kirk's death, he had communicated a message to an individual at Turning Point USA regarding a death threat. She said that this message heightened her concerns about the events that transpired within the organization.

Speaking about Charlie's wife, Owens stated that Erika might appear quiet or aloof to some people online, but she believes this reaction can occur when a person is in a state of shock. She mentioned that Erika could be functioning on “autopilot” due to grief and shock.

Owens further expressed that anyone would experience fear after witnessing the murder of someone close to them. Additionally, she noted that her own investigations have not revealed any negative information about Erika Kirk.

Candace Owens sparks controversy with new Egyptian planes theory

Moving further, Owens presented a contentious theory that connected Erika Kirk to two Egyptian military aircraft. She asserted that the travel logs for these aircraft coincided with Erika’s travel history 73 times between 2022 and 2025, including one notable instance on the exact day of Charlie’s shooting at Provo Airport. A source aiding Owens in analyzing flight trajectories suspected that the aircraft were tracking Erika instead of Charlie, which raised troubling questions regarding the couple’s situation.

As the conversation continued, Owens also challenged the official account concerning the shooter, who was identified as Tyler Robinson. She voiced skepticism about his involvement, proposing that he could be a “patsy” in a larger conspiracy, suggesting that additional individuals may have interacted with the murder weapon prior to its alleged use. Owens concluded her statements by emphasizing that her concerns are not directed at Erika herself, but rather at the context surrounding Charlie’s premature death and the possible ramifications of her discoveries related to the Egyptian aircraft.

Owens underscored that the case remains enveloped in ambiguity, reiterating her appeal for a more comprehensive investigation to reveal the truth behind these occurrences.