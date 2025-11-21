Who is Candace Owens' lawyer? Podcaster pranked when probing Charlie Kirk killing-Egyptian plane link

Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster and former Turning Point USA member, appeared to have been pranked on her own show. Owens was following one of her theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination when the joke was played on her. Candace Owens appeared to have been pranked on her own show.(REUTERS)

Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and Owens has had a lot of conspiracy theories in the wake of his killing. She's hinted at Israeli intervention, and has even alleged the Egyptian military's role – all without any proof.

Owens' Egyptian plane theory began when she claimed that a military plane had taken off from Utah after Kirk's killing, but it turned out she had assumed UTC to be some Utah time zone, and was off in her calculations. The plane had, in reality, taken off hours before Kirk was shot at. However, she's not given up on the theory yet, and has doubled down on it the recent past.

She was on a sleuthing mission when Owens appeared to have been pranked by a bogus tip. A clip of the section has been shared widely online.

What the tip to Candace Owens said

The tipper, who mailed Owens, claimed that ‘government entities’ were involved in Kirk's killing, and the plane and other government vehicles all seemed to be linked to one address – 920 North King Street, Wilmington or One Rodney Square, in Delaware.

Owens read out this part from the mail she said she got from the tipper. As per Owens, government agencies like the Department of Justice apparently had offices at this address. However, many were quick to point out that One Rodney Square, 920 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 is actually Owens' own lawyer's address.

“Candace Owens appears to have been PRANKED on air by a tip. In yesterday’s episode, Candace read out an email from someone claiming to have inside knowledge about why her Egyptian plane landed in Delaware. The tip said all directions pointed to the address: One Rodney Square, 920 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Which just so happens to be the address of Candace Owens’ lawyer,” the person sharing the clip wrote.

Indeed, the law firm of Richards, Layton & Finger is at said address. They are representing Owens in at least one legal matter. They are listed as Owens' attorney on record in the defamation case involving French President Emmanuel Macron, over Owens' remarks on the First Lady of France, Brigitte.

Meanwhile, Owens has doubled down on her theory, despite the address matching her attorney's office. On X, she wrote “Looks like another round of a desperate and fake debunking regarding the Egyptian planes! These federally-sponsored trends are as fun as they are predictable now :-).”

Owens added, “And I can tell you guys with absolute certainty that today I learned the Federal government is in a panic about the mention of their joint DHS, FBI, and DEA office at 920 N King. The tip proved absolutely solid and I was informed so. It is now a fact that a foreign dignitary was picked up after arriving from Provo the morning of Charlie’s assassination on the Egyptian plane, and then transferred to 920 King for some joint operation.”

She seemed to admit that there was a law firm there, since Owens noted “And yes, despite the massive office space, there is NOTHING else in that building except a law firm (and a place to eat). The law firm piece is an interesting side fact related to portions of the e-mail that I chose not to read on air.”

However, it remains unclear why she didn't mention that they're her own lawyers. Owens concluded the message saying “Yet. Stay tuned!”