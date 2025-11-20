Candace Owens weighs in on shocking probe into Tyler Robinson’s ‘missing’ surveillance video, ‘Maybe it never existed’

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has denied 2News’ request to hand over surveillance footage of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s killer, entering the Washington County Jail/holding area, as well as a video of Robinson in a holding room. “We do not have any records responsive to this portion of the request, as Tyler Robinson did not go to or enter the jail area,” wrote a records officer with the Sheriff's Office after 2News filed a public records request. Candace Owens weighs in on shocking probe into Tyler Robinson’s ‘missing’ surveillance video (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, Kirk.AP/PTI(AP09_17_2025_000060B))

Authorities refused to hand over the holding room video as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens has shared this news on social media, suggesting that maybe the footage “never existed in the first place”.

Tyler Robinson’s ‘missing’ videos

Authorities apprehended Robinson just 33 hours after he allegedly fatally shot Kirk, 31, in the neck on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The Washington County Sheriff's Office previously said that Robinson was apprehended in what needed to be "gentle" conditions when he turned himself in to authorities.

2News Investigates has now claimed that it has “uncovered possible missing surveillance video of” Robinson turning himself in. A few weeks after 2News filed a public records request for the footage, it again reupped the request in a more generalized way, asking for “surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson walking into Washington County Sheriff’s Office.” “Our office does not have any applicable records responsive to this request, as the surveillance footage is no longer available after the 30-day retention period,” wrote a records officer.

On being asked if the video was shared with any law enforcement or legal agency, the department replied, “It is my understanding it was never sent out to any agency.”

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said on September 17, "Our job was not to interview; our job was just to get him here. Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office, where he was greeted by plainclothes detectives.”

Meanwhile, Rudy Bautista, a criminal defense attorney of 26 years in Utah who works on capital cases, including a current case in Utah County involving the death penalty, has weighed in on the situation. “For the state of Utah, we would certainly hope that this video is available,” Bautista said. “If in fact it has been destroyed and not preserved, it's very concerning. And if it has, then it's very concerning that they're telling you they don't have it. If they no longer have it, I would have expected to say that this video has been provided to the Utah County law enforcement. But instead, this letter leads, in my opinion, as trying to shut the door and not give you free access to the press.”

Bautista said that video evidence of Robinson turning himself in would be “crucial for the defense work of mitigation.”

What did Candace Owens’ say?

Owens shared the report on X, saying, “You honestly cannot make this up… Footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself into police does not exist. The footage simply does not exist anymore or…maybe it never existed in the first place. You decide!”

Owens has weighed in on the circumstances around Kirk’s murder on several occasions after his death. She even said in an interview with CNN journalist Elle Reeve that she does not believe Robinson killed Kirk.

At one point in the interview, Reeve asked Owens, “When you say you believe that Charlie Kirk was betrayed by someone close to him, what do you mean?”

“I think that in the coming weeks there's going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I first and foremost do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that. Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that's obvious,” Owens replied.

Reeve asked Owens to explain, asking, “And your basis for saying he didn't act alone is what?”

“I don't know, maybe the weird Fed messages that were concocted out of thin air that had no timestamp and were written like they were speaking in 1822, among other things,” said Owens. “Their lack of an ability to answer any basic questions about what took place.”

When Reeves asked Owens if she had any proof that the messages were “made up,” Owens replied, “Yeah, but they didn't put timestamps on them and Discord came out and said they didn't exist.”

“This was supposedly text messages, not Discord messages, it's my understanding from the indictment,” said Reeves.

“I actually did not read that they were text messages,” said Owens.

Reeves then went on to ask, “What would it be like, like the Feds are like on a computer, like typing it out back and forth?”

“That's exactly what it is,” Owen replied. “The Feds made up the text messages.”

When Reeves asked Owens if anyone from the FBI or the law enforcement told her so, she replied, “I have leaks.”

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child. The prosecution has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.