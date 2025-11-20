Candace Owens says Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins sent her a lawsuit; Here's why

Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens on Wednesday revealed on her show that she has received a lawsuit from Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel. Owens revealed that Wilkins, who recently sued three MAGA influencers for attacking her, has now aimed at her. Candace Owens (L) and Kash Patel with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.(File Photos)

Owens said on the Wednesday episode of her show that Alexis Wilkins, who is a singer, has sued her channel over a copyright claim for using a video of comedian Tom Dillon reacting to one of her songs.

Alexis Wilkins “hit us with a strike on YouTube," Owens said. "It wasn't a strike. We got a—what do we got? I don't want to mischaracterize it—a copyright claim for her sensational music, and so we might have to trim out that sensational song from the Tim Dillon clip that we showed of him listening to it," she said.

Following Candace Owens' controversial claims about the death of Charlie Kirk and the potential role of the FBI and Kash Patel in it, there has been backlash against Patel. Several MAGA influencers buying Owens' theories have made controversial comments about Patel and Wilkins, especially accusing the latter of being an Israeli agent.

Wilkins has hit back with three defamation lawsuits against Kyle Seraphin, former FBI agent turned podcaster; Sam Parker, former US Senate candidate from Utah; and Elijah Schaffer, conservative influencer and CEO of Rift TV.

Also read: Candace Owens' gives fresh twist to 'Egyptian plane' theory in Charlie Kirk's death, claims: ‘Erika was…’

Candace Owens Claims FBI-Link In 'Egyptian Plane' Theory

In the November 19 stream, Candace Owens backed up her theory that an Egyptian place was trailing Charlie and Erika Kirk for days before the TPUSA founder fatal shooting on September 10. Earlier, she had claimed that the plane was following Erika Kirk, no Charlie.

Now, she claims that the plane had links to the FBI, the Secret Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). "Charlie found something out and it cost him his life," she claimed.

Notably, no concrete evidence was provided in the purported whistleblower's letter to back up the claims.