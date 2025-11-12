Alexis Wilkins' lawsuits: Why Kash Patel's girlfriend is suing Kyle Seraphin, Sam Parker and Elijah Schaffer

FBI director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has filed several lawsuits after alleging that she was falsely accused of being an agent of Israeli intelligence, and working as a “honeypot.” A baseless rumor surfacing online claimed that Wilkins is a spy, working for Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency. Rumors also suggested that her relationship with Patel is a "honeypot" operation. Alexis Wilkins' lawsuits: Why Kash Patel's girlfriend is suing these 3 people(alexiswilkins/Instagram)

Read More | Kash Patel faces backlash after using FBI jet to watch girlfriend perform

So far, Wilkins has launched as many as three defamation lawsuits in connection with the circulation of this conspiracy theory. She addressed the rumors during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in July, saying she was “shocked” when she first heard of them. She said she was worried that she was being accused of “manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation.”

Read More | Candace Owens slams Kash Patel's defense of girlfriend Alexis Wilkins amid FBI jet use row: ‘Not a serious nation’

“These posts got millions of views. And I could list all the ways that this hurt me and my family, but some examples are that people start harassing you, people start doxing your family, people start accusing you, just, aside from all the other stuff that’s hurtful, the fact that I’ve dedicated myself to this movement, to good values, to speaking children, to doing things that I thought were good that were in line with my values, but also the fact that it’s accusing me of manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation," Wilkins said.

When Kelly asked Wilkins if she was an operative for a foreign government, the country singer laughed if off, saying, “Definitely not. That is a firm ‘no’ on that front.”

List of lawsuits filed by Alexis Wilkins