Alexis Wilkins' lawsuits: Why Kash Patel's girlfriend is suing Kyle Seraphin, Sam Parker and Elijah Schaffer
FBI director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has filed multiple lawsuits over the circulation of conspiracy theories about her.
FBI director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has filed several lawsuits after alleging that she was falsely accused of being an agent of Israeli intelligence, and working as a “honeypot.” A baseless rumor surfacing online claimed that Wilkins is a spy, working for Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency. Rumors also suggested that her relationship with Patel is a "honeypot" operation.
So far, Wilkins has launched as many as three defamation lawsuits in connection with the circulation of this conspiracy theory. She addressed the rumors during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in July, saying she was “shocked” when she first heard of them. She said she was worried that she was being accused of “manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation.”
“These posts got millions of views. And I could list all the ways that this hurt me and my family, but some examples are that people start harassing you, people start doxing your family, people start accusing you, just, aside from all the other stuff that’s hurtful, the fact that I’ve dedicated myself to this movement, to good values, to speaking children, to doing things that I thought were good that were in line with my values, but also the fact that it’s accusing me of manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation," Wilkins said.
When Kelly asked Wilkins if she was an operative for a foreign government, the country singer laughed if off, saying, “Definitely not. That is a firm ‘no’ on that front.”
List of lawsuits filed by Alexis Wilkins
- Kyle Seraphin – Wilkins is suing Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent who is now a podcaster. She filed a defamation lawsuit in August 2025. The court filing reads, “Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.” The filing further states that Seraphin is “using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait,” and that “Wilkins seeks to hold Defendant [Seraphin] accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.”
- Sam Parker – Wilkins filed a defamation lawsuit against Sam Parker, a former US Senate candidate in Utah, on October 31, 2025. The court filing reads, according to Newsweek, “Parker has repeatedly lied about Wilkins, falsely asserting and suggesting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.” The lawsuit accuses Parker of “using this fabricated story as fund-raising click-bait,” and adds that Wilkins seeks to hold him “accountable” for “malicious and knowing lies."
- Elijah Schaffer – Wilkins’ third lawsuit is against Elijah Schaffer, a conservative influencer and the CEO of Rift TV. “Schaffer has perpetuated a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI,” says the court filing. It adds that Schaffer is “using this fabricated narrative as self-enriching clickbait,” and that Wilkins wants to hold Schaffer “accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.” Schaffer has responded to the lawsuit, calling it "the legal equivalent of your romantic partner getting mad at you for cheating on her in her dream,” adding that it was “totally delusional and paranoid legal behavior.”