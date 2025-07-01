Who is Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman? Ex-Bears cornerback becomes an FBI agent

Charles “Peanut” Tillman, a former cornerback for the Chicago Bears, has been working as a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent since 2018. The two-time Pro Bowler once dominated the field, but has now traded his NFL career for an active role in law enforcement. Former Bears cornerback Charles 'Peanut' Tillman is an FBI agent now

ML Football announced the 44-year-old's shocking career change via a social media post, which read, “Legendary Chicago #Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman is now an FBI AGENT.”

Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman’s stellar NFL career

Starting as a second-round pick for the Bears in 2003, Tillman played as a cornerback for the team for twelve years up until 2015, when he made a brief one-year switch to the Carolina Panthers. During his time with the Bears, he helped the team reach Super Bowl XLI (2006 season) but witnessed a second-quarter defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

Although the cup was not destined for him, his ability to recover from fumbles gained him such a reputation in the league that the ‘Peanut Punch’ was added as a memo by the NFL to GMs and head coaches at the time. A brief injury in 2015 kept him from playing Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.

Inspired by his father’s service as a sergeant in the US Army, Tillman chose to retire with $50 million in earnings and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award from 2013 as appreciation for his community work instead of a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

When and how did he make the switch to the FBI?

Upon retirement from the sport, Tillman signed up for a 20-week training academy pioneered by the FBI in Quantico, Virginia. Although little is known about the specifics of his work due to the job profile, he had until his 37th birthday on February 23, 2018, to earn his badge and make the cut.

It’s clear that his attempts did not go to waste as Chicago rapper Lil Reese was shocked to see Tillman as part of the officers’ convoy who came to raid his home in 2018. "I was tapping my homie, 'Ain't this the football player?' Lil Reese told VladTV. “And then I said, 'What's up, aren't you Charles Tillman?' And he was like, 'What's up?'”

Following this discovery, many sources claimed that they were not shocked by the revelation given Tillman’s criminal justice degree from Louisiana-Lafayette and strong observance of law enforcement officials during offseason breaks, as reported by ESPN.

By Stuti Gupta