Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Zul-Qarnain Kwame Natambuj, arrested Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performer, was shot at by Antonio Brown

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 27, 2025 04:26 AM IST

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a 41-year-old New Orleans resident, has been arrested for his actions during the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a 41-year-old New Orleans resident, has been arrested for his actions during the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The background performer was seen bringing up a Sudanese flag bearing the message 'Sudan and Free Gaza' in a sign of protest ‘and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag’.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested on Thursday(X)
Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested on Thursday(X)

“We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

On February 9, during Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome, Nantambu, hired as an extra performer, disrupted the performance by running across the field with a Sudanese flag. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) arrested him on Thursday, charging him with resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly, per a press release. 

Nantambu, authorized to be on the field, deviated from his role, ignored security commands, and was apprehended after a chase. He surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, authorities said. 

Antonio Brown Shooting Incident

On May 16,, Nantambu was allegedly shot at by former NFL player Antonio Brown during an altercation outside an amateur boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Brown, 36, reportedly grabbed a security guard’s handgun and fired two shots at Nantambu after a fistfight, with one bullet grazing his neck. Nantambu told The New York Post that Brown thought he’d “get a free kill” under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, citing a prior dispute over a stolen pendant in Dubai in 2022.

The former NFL star now faces a second-degree attempted murder charge, carrying up to 15 years in prison. Brown is yet to respond to the latest revelations. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
