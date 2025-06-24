FBI urges millions of phone users to delete these scam messages immediately

The FBI has issued a nationwide warning to over 150 million Apple and Samsung users, urging them to delete suspicious text messages immediately, even if unopened. According to a statement published in June and reported by Forbes, the messages are part of a growing wave of phishing scams known as 'smishing,' in which malicious actors use text messages to deceive victims into providing sensitive financial information. FBI has issued an urgent warning for millions of phone users

The fraudulent messages often claim to be from senior U.S. officials, banks like Bank of America or Capital One, or state agencies such as the DMV. These scams are being orchestrated by Chinese criminal groups that have harvested phone numbers from various countries and mobile networks, the FBI stated.

Fake DMV notices and toll alerts spreading fast

A common version of the scam impersonates a state DMV, warning recipients that they owe traffic ticket payments or tolls. These messages include a link that appears legitimate but redirects users to fraudulent websites designed to steal credit card and banking information.

The volume of DMV-related smishing texts surged by 800% in June alone, per Forbes report. All 50 states have seen cases, prompting agencies to issue local alerts. The Alaska State Troopers recently warned: “Residents are urged to delete and report any text message claiming to be from the Alaska DMV asking for payment for outstanding traffic tickets. This is a scam.”

Similar warnings were issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation, which posted on X: “Even if you have a recent ticket, Iowa DOT will never contact you by text for fee collection or ask you for financial info.”

Messages appear to come from officials or trusted sources

The scam messages are increasingly convincing. Some even claim to be sent by high-ranking U.S. officials. “Since April 2025, malicious actors have impersonated senior US officials to target individuals,” the FBI warned. Many of the recipients are current or former government employees.

Messages may also appear to come from banks, encouraging recipients to log into their accounts using the link provided. Once clicked, the link enables hackers to capture personal and financial data. Bank of America described smishing as “a tactic used to trick you into handing over sensitive data-not via email, but through SMS.”

Authorities in Florida have echoed the FBI’s alert, warning that these smishing attacks are “now more refined and convincing than in the past.”

FAQs

What is smishing?

Smishing is a type of phishing scam conducted through text messages, aiming to steal personal or financial data.

Which messages should I delete?

Delete any message claiming to be from the DMV, a bank, or a U.S. official that includes a link or asks for personal info.

Can unopened texts be dangerous?

The FBI advises deleting these messages immediately, even if they haven’t been opened, to avoid accidental interaction.

How widespread is this scam?

Scammers can send up to 60 million messages a month, affecting residents in all 50 U.S. states.