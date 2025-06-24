Samsung Exynos 2500 unveiled, new 3nm chipset likely power upcoming flagships

Samsung has officially unveiled the Exynos 2500, its latest flagship mobile processor, designed to enhance performance and AI capabilities in premium smartphones. The chipset, built on a 3nm Gate-All-Around process, will likely appear in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip. Exynos 2500: Advanced 3nm chip with improved AI and performance.(Samsung)

Samsung used its 3nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) manufacturing process for the new SoC. This new method not only makes the Exynos 2500 physically smaller but also enhances its power efficiency and heat dissipation. All this new technology makes the new chip notably more efficient and powerful than its predecessor, the Exynos 2400.

Samsung’s first deca-core chip

The Exynos 2500 features a deca-core CPU arranged in a quad-cluster configuration. This includes one prime core, Cortex X925, clocked at 3.3 GHz for heavy lifting. The rest include two Cortex A725 at 2.76 GHz, five Cortex A725 at 2.35 GHz, and two Cortex A520 at 1.8 GHz.

This new setup delivers a 15% increase in performance over the previous generation. The GPU is Xclipse 950, which is built on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. With 8 Work Group Processors (WGPs) and 8 Render Backends (RBs), this GPU offers a 28% boost in frame rates and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This is a significant improvement over the Exynos 2400 in gaming and other GPU-based workloads.

AI, camera and connectivity

Samsung has added a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the Exynos 2500 to enable on-device AI features. This new NPU is capable of 59 trillion operations per second (TOPS), a significant improvement over the Exynos 2400.

On the imaging front, the Exynos 2500 supports up to 320 MP camera sensors with 8K video recording at 30 fps. It also features multi-layer noise reduction and Dynamic Range Compression (DRC) for sharper photos and videos.

Samsung future-proofed the Exynos 2500 with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), and satellite-based messaging (NTN support). The chip also supports LPDDR5X RAM and faster UFS 4.1 storage for seamless multitasking and faster data processing.