Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Candace Owens' gives fresh twist to 'Egyptian plane' theory in Charlie Kirk's death, claims: ‘Erika was…’

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:36 am IST

Candace Owens claimed Egyptian military planes overlapping with Erika Kirk 73 times, which was part of a “military operation” behind Charlie Kirk’s death.

Conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens has escalated her claims about the Charlie Kirk assassination. Owens alleges that Egyptian Air Force aircraft repeatedly tracked Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow.

Laura Loomer (L), Erika Kirk and Candace Owens (L). (File )
Laura Loomer (L), Erika Kirk and Candace Owens (L). (File )

In the November 17 podcast episode, Operation Mocking-Plane: The Charlie Kirk Plot Thickens, Owens said she had uncovered flight-tracking data showing two Egyptian military planes overlapping with Erika's international travel on 73 occasions between 2022 and September 2025.

In her narrative, Owens suggests that these planes were not just surveilling the Kirks but may have played a role in what she describes as a “military operation” behind Kirk’s death.

She also claimed that on the day Kirk was shot, September 10, 2025, one of the planes was briefly “powered on” at Provo Airport.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Candace Owens' gives fresh twist to 'Egyptian plane' theory in Charlie Kirk's death, claims: ‘Erika was…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On