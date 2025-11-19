Candace Owens' gives fresh twist to 'Egyptian plane' theory in Charlie Kirk's death, claims: ‘Erika was…’

Conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens has escalated her claims about the Charlie Kirk assassination. Owens alleges that Egyptian Air Force aircraft repeatedly tracked Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow. Laura Loomer (L), Erika Kirk and Candace Owens (L). (File )

In the November 17 podcast episode, Operation Mocking-Plane: The Charlie Kirk Plot Thickens, Owens said she had uncovered flight-tracking data showing two Egyptian military planes overlapping with Erika's international travel on 73 occasions between 2022 and September 2025.

In her narrative, Owens suggests that these planes were not just surveilling the Kirks but may have played a role in what she describes as a “military operation” behind Kirk’s death.

She also claimed that on the day Kirk was shot, September 10, 2025, one of the planes was briefly “powered on” at Provo Airport.