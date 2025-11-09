Candace Owens says she doesn't believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk in bombshell interview: ‘I have leaks’

Candace Owens claimed in an interview that she does not believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. She made the remarks while speaking with CNN journalist Elle Reeve. Candace Owens says she doesn't believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk in bombshell interview(REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

At one point in the interview, Reeve asked Owens, “When you say you believe that Charlie Kirk was betrayed by someone close to him, what do you mean?”

Owens replied, “I think that in the coming weeks there's going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I first and foremost do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that. Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that's obvious.”

Reeve asked Owens to explain, asking, “And your basis for saying he didn't act alone is what?”

“I don't know, maybe the weird Fed messages that were concocted out of thin air that had no timestamp and were written like they were speaking in 1822, among other things,” said Owens. “Their lack of an ability to answer any basic questions about what took place.”

‘The Feds made up the text messages’

When Reeves asked Owens if she had any proof that the messages were “made up,” Owens replied, “Yeah, but they didn't put timestamps on them and Discord came out and said they didn't exist.”

This was supposedly text messages, not Discord messages, it's my understanding from the indictment,” said Reeves.

“I actually did not read that they were text messages,” said Owens.

Reeves then went on to ask, “What would it be like, like the Feds are like on a computer, like typing it out back and forth?”

“That's exactly what it is,” Owen replied. “The Feds made up the text messages.”

When Reeves asked Owens if anyone from the FBI or the law enforcement told her so, she replied, “I have leaks.”

On being asked if anyone told her that they “faked these,” Owens replied, “I have very strong sources everywhere on both sides.”

Reeves told Owens that she looks forward to seeing the evidence, adding, “If the FBI, like if I had a source telling me, like if I had proof that the FBI faked those messages, that would be an enormous story.”

Owens replied, “Yeah, I kind of feel like we live in a post-Epstein world and we know how stories get shut down.”

Candace Owens’ previous message to TPUSA

Owens previously said during her podcast on her YouTube channel that she wants a “war” with Turning Point USA and everyone that surrounded Kirk on the day of his assassination. “So allow me to be very explicit. Okay. I want war with all of you. Okay. All of you. And there's a reason I'm going to get to that reason a little bit,” she said.

Owens added, “Say whatever it is you want to say about me. I want more with all of you because I know, I know this isn't right. And there is no way you are going to convince me and the rest of the world that all of this is normal. We're not just going to keep on going and jump into a succession plan. We're going to figure out what the hell happened on September 10th.”

Owens also shared screenshots of messages between Kirk and herself where the Turning Point USA founder appeared to predict his own death. Kirk said during a conversation that he isn’t sure he will “live to see the end of this revolution.” “I believe you were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight,” Kirk wrote. “Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time”.