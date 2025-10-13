Who does Candace Owens think killed Charlie Kirk? Ex-TPUSA member gives bombshell update on ‘Egyptian Air Force’ theory

Candace Owens, former Turning Point USA member and conservative political commentator, is facing flak for her latest conspiracy theory around Charlie Kirk's murder. Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and Owens has come up with several conspiracy theories in the wake of his death. Candace Owens has come up with many conspiracy theories after Charlie Kirk's death, including alleging Israel's role in the killing. (X/@ElephantSignal, X/@RealCandaceO)

While a popular theory with Owens has been to indicate Israel's alleged role in the assassination, her latest theory focused on an Egyptian Air Force plane flying out of Utah – apparently after Kirk's killing. However, a faux-pas by Owens has opened up the floodgates for backlash.

What mistake did Candace Owens make?

Owens, in a series of X posts on Saturday wrote: “On September 10th, after Charlie’s assassination, an Egyptian Air Force plane flew out of Provo, Utah. Tail number: SU-BTT It’s first trip to America EVER was made on July 20t—to an army base in Nebraska.”

She added, “Tyler Robinson must have had some powerful friends! With all we have crowdsourced, it looks like a decision to murder Charlie Kirk in Utah was made around July 18th.”

Owens continued “A military meeting with foreign leaders took place on July 20th on U.S soil. The plane flew into Provo direct from France on September 4th and stayed until just after Charlie was assassinated— flying out to Wilmington on that day. The plane returned home to Egypt the following day on September 11th. We now need to reexamine which foreign leaders were in the United States during this approximate time frame, or what happened in the news leading up to this that may have led to someone calling for his murder.”

The podcaster also told a person on X that her posts meant to indicate that Kirk's killing was not a lone shooter situation. “That was sarcasm. Clearly this was not a lone shooter scenario. It was a military operation,” she said on X.

A community note on Owens' original post now clarifies that the plane in question did leave from Provo on September 10, but it was at 7 am local time, well before Kirk was even shot.

Many pointed out that Owens' confusion likely came from thinking UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) was something along the lines of ‘Utah time’.

“She doesn’t know what UTC means and thinks that a 13:08 UTC liftoff time means the plane flew out at 1:08pm Utah time. It does not,” a person said on X. “We all just learned that Candace Owens thought UTC stood for Utah time. Amazing people still take her seriously,” quipped another.

Who does Owens think killed Charlie Kirk?

While Owens has not clearly named anyone, she has come up with several conspiracy theories that contradict the findings of the official investigation into Kirk's shooting.

One of the theories Owens came out with was apparently based on a dream she had, where Charlie Kirk appeared and told her he was ‘betrayed’. Even after her gaffe with the time zones, Owens doubled down and wrote on X, “Given the artificial boost of the Snopes-like debunking of the Egyptian military flight, it is CLEAR they are panicked about its discovery.”

She tried to lend credence to her theory via the follow-up post, and also added some more questions. “Who were the people dropped off when the flight arrived into Provo? How many people were on the manifest for its return flight on 9/10?,” Owens asked.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested and charged Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Authorities have not said anything about the possibility of anyone else being involved in the incident.