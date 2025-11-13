Charlie Kirk's 'final policy push to save America' before his death resurfaces: ‘Stop H-1B scam, crush college cartel…’

Days before his assassination, Charlie Kirk shared a post on X, highlighting the urgency to take certain actions for the betterment of America in his vision. The post has now resurfaced, after conservative political commentator Benny Johnson re-posted it, calling it the late Turning Point USA founder’s “final policy push to save America.” Charlie Kirk's 'final policy push to save America' before his death resurfaces (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)(REUTERS)

Kirk wrote in an August 14 post, “This is the social compact breaking down. We need urgency to restore it: 1 - Mass deportations 2 - Stop the H-1B scam 3 - Dramatically reduce LEGAL Immigration 4 - End chain migration and the Visa Lottery 5 - Build 10 million homes for Americans 6 - Crush the College Cartel”.

Sharing Kirk’s post, Johnson wrote, “Charlie Kirk was killed a few days after posting this. This was Charlie’s final policy push to save America and signal to Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha that we will fix what’s broken so they can achieve the American Dream.”

“We were working on this together,” Johnson added. “The work continues”.

Charlie Kirk’s murder

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Authorities apprehended Robinson just 33 hours after he allegedly fatally shot Kirk in the neck. has been charged with aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child.

The prosecution has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty. "The decision to seek the death penalty is based on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” they said in a court filing.