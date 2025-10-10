Who are Benny Johnson's wife Kate and children? Man arrested for threatening to kill entire family

George Russell Isbell Jr., a 69-year-old man from San Diego, California, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill conservative political commentator Benny Johnson, his wife Kate, and their four children. US political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson speaks at a makeshift memorial for right-wing activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk outside of their headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 19, 2025.(AFP)

In a press conference held on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Isbell sent a handwritten letter to Johnson's home in Tampa, Florida, containing explicit threats against his entire family.

"Threats were made against Benny Johnson and his wife Kate. Just says after Charlie's assassination, they received a letter at their home. The author of this letter made it clear he hates their views and wants them dead," Bondi said.

“This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this...you are NOT going to get away with threatening people,” she added. "We have arrested the author of this letter. George Isbell Jr. has been taken into custody this morning and will be charged federally. If convicted, he is going to prison."

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the letter made violent references to Johnson's political views and his connection to Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was recently killed during a public event on a college campus.

"After writing that he hoped that the American flag ‘strangles the life out of you,’ the letter went on to state: “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!'" the press release stated.

Who are Benny Johnson's wife and children?

Benny Johnson is married to Kate Johnson, a registered nurse and health and wellness advocate. The couple tied the knot in 2016. Kate frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media alongside her advocacy work. Together, they have four children— three daughters and one son. The youngest child was born in January 2025.