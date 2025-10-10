Who is George Isbell Jr? Man arrested for threatening to kill Benny Johnson and his family over 'his views'

A man identified as George Isbell Jr. has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill political commentator Benny Johnson, his wife Kate, and their four children. Benny Johnson speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(AP)

During a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest.

"Threats were made against Benny Johnson and his wife Kate. Just says after Charlie's assassination, they received a letter at their home. The author of this letter made it clear he hates their views and wants them dead," she said.

“This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this...you are NOT going to get away with threatening people,” she added. "We have arrested the author of this letter. George Isbell Jr. has been taken into custody this morning and will be charged federally. If convicted, he is going to prison."

In response, Benny Johnson posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), thanking those involved in the arrest.

“I want to thank President Trump, AG Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice for immediately acting and saving my family. We are forever grateful,” he wrote. "Let me be absolutely clear: We will not be silenced. We will not back down. We will not break. You lit a fire that cannot be put out. Charlie Kirk taught us to go on offense. That is exactly what we will do. We will work harder, speak louder, and grow stronger. We will continue to move TPUSA’s mission forward. For Charlie."