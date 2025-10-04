Search
AG Pam Bondi, Assistant Dhillon's massive action after Nick Sortor's arrest in Portland

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 12:20 am IST

Journalist Nick Sortor was involved in an altercation with anti-ICE protestors in Portland after which cops arrested him. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi will be looking into the arrest of independent journalist Nick Sortor in Portland, he reported in an X post. Sortor was arrested by the Portland Police on Thursday night outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. He was reportedly engaged in an altercation with some protestors there.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly called Nick Sortor to inform him of the action against the Portland Police.(REUTERS)
“Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me,” Sortor wrote on X.

FAFO,” he added, tagging the Portland Police. Sortor continued that Bondi had ‘personally called’ him to deliver the news and said he was grateful to the Attorney General. “The Trump DOJ WILL NOT allow Portland Police to continue to do the bidding of Antifa,” he stated.

AAG Dhillon meanwhile shared that she had spoken to Bondi and Sortor and the matter was 'high priority' for the DOJ Civil Rights Division. She has also posted the official notice to the Portland Police.

The very first point is about the Portland police reportedly opting to arrest Sortor but not others involved in the altercation with him.

What happened with Nick Sortor?

Sortor was reportedly filming protestors when they ‘swarmed/surrounded him’ Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared. Someone reportedly threw a punch at Sortor. As per the events narrated to Melugin, Sortor then threw a punch, but missed. He then reportedly disengaged.

When he went to the police, he was arrested and reportedly put in the back of the cop car while they ‘figured out what to charge him with’, the Fox News correspondent also shared.

The Portland ICE facility has reportedly been seeing violence since June with the director of the facility telling Fox News “it takes Portland police a while to respond, or sometimes they don’t respond at all.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guard to deploy in Portland.

