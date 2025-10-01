What 'FAFO' and 'Beardo' mean: Breaking down Hegseth’s military speech slang

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a address to hundreds of military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, unveiling new directives aimed at reinforcing combat readiness and physical standards across the armed forces. U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, U.S., September 30, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

During his speech, Hegseth announced a return to what he described as "the highest male standard" for all combat roles.

He said that "if that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it," while stressing that the military will continue to welcome women into its ranks.

“I don’t want my son serving alongside troops who are out of shape, or in combat units with females who can’t meet the same combat arms physical standards as men,” he said. “This job is life and death. Standards must be met.”

FAFO and ‘beardos’

In his speech, Hegseth used provocative slang, including "FAFO"—an acronym for "f--- around and find out."

“Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision, and ferocity of the War Department,” the former Fox News host said. “In other words, to our enemies, FAFO. If necessary, our troops can translate that for you.”

Hegseth, 45, also announced a ban on beards in the military and instituted mandatory daily physical training, along with biannual fitness tests.

“The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos,” Hegseth told the audience, using a slang term often used mockingly to describe men with prominent or unkempt facial hair.

(With inputs from AP)