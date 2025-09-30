Pete Hegseth's big FAFO message to ‘enemies’: What did the Secretary of War mean?

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday delivered remarks to generals and admirals gathered for a surprise event in Virginia, warning ‘enemies’ about the strength of the US military. The 45-year-old gave a big ‘FAFO’ message to those who ‘challenge us’. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses senior military officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico (AFP)

“Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by violence, precision, and ferocity of the War Department. To our enemies, FAFO,” Hegseth said, leaving hundreds of social media users asking about the meaning of FAFO.

What does FAFO mean?

FAFO is an internet slang acronym that stands for “F* Around and Find Out.” It serves as a warning that careless or provocative behavior will eventually lead to consequences. Though the phrase has been around for some time, the shortened form ‘FAFO’ has recently become popular. A softer alternative is "Fool Around and Find Out".