Trump losing patience with Pam Bondi? 'Killing our credibility' message sparks buzz

President Donald Trump's message on Truth Social, seemingly addressed to Pam Bondi has sparked buzz that he might be losing patience with his attorney general. Trump on Saturday sought action against political adversaries James Comey, Adam Schiff, and Letitia James. Donald Trump on Truth Social wrote a message, purportedly for Pam Bondi, saying 'Justice must be served'(REUTERS)

He wrote “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ’Shifty' Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.”

The post continued “Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so.”

Trump was referring to Erik Siebert, who was overseeing a criminal mortgage fraud investigation into Letitia James. He resigned after Trump called for him to be removed from his job, Reuters reported.

On Truth Social, the President continued “Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.” It is unclear if Trump indicated Halligan should take over the Letitia James case. The Special Assistant to the President had been tasked, earlier this year, to work with Vice President JD Vance on ‘Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History’, starting with the Smithsonian.

The President concluded his post saying, “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT.”

Trump's Truth Social post(Truth Social)

Trump's message draws reactions

Trump's public message for Bondi have led many to fear that the two might have fallen out already.

“If President Trump is publicly calling Bondi out, then it's likely already over for her,” a person on X said. Another commented, “You can feel his frustration boiling over, and he’s finally laying it all out there.”

Yet another person said, “It is go time! Bondi has been warned!”.

Trump, however, seemed to change his tone in a separate Truth Social post, where he wrote “Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving.”

He added, “What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed “Republican.” I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”.