Trump rolls out $1mn ‘Gold Card’: Check visa plan eligibility and other key details

The Donald Trump administration has launched a new visa program called the “Gold Card” on September 19, 2025. In a statement released by the White House, the program reflects the administration's broader goal of aligning immigration with national economic interests by providing wealthy foreign investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs with US immigration benefits. Donald Trump administration launches a new ‘Gold Card’ investor visa program. All you need to know.(REUTERS)

What is Trump’s Gold Card program?

The Gold Card is a visa program that grants expedited immigrant visa eligibility to certain foreign individuals or companies. In exchange, applicants make a large financial contribution (sometimes called a “financial gift”) to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The program must be implemented within 90 days of its announcement on September 19, 2025. That means new rules and submission windows should start in roughly three months.

Who can apply for the Trump Gold Card?

Individuals must contribute at least $1 million. Corporations can sponsor employees; for those, a $2 million contribution per person is required.

Platinum version of the visa

There is a more expensive tier called the Platinum Card. It requires $5 million, and holders may stay in the US up to 270 days per year without being taxed on foreign income. But this version still needs approval from Congress, as posted on trumpcard.gov.

How will the applications be processed?

Applications are handled by the Commerce, State, and Homeland Security agencies. Applicants must pay a vetting fee (currently $15,000) and pass background checks, CBS News reported.

Their contribution is considered proof of exceptional business ability plus benefit to the US economy.

Can corporations transfer eligibility?

Yes. If a corporation sponsors someone and later wants to pass eligibility to another individual, they can do so, but only after screening and meeting all safety and security rules.

How does the Trump Gold Card affect other visa categories?

EB-1 and EB-2 visas (for people with extraordinary ability) will be replaced under this new program, CBS News reported. Other green card categories may be paused once the Gold Card fully rolls out.

The aim is to attract high-impact investors, push economic growth, boost revenue, and align immigration policy with national security.

Is the Trump Gold Card program permanent?

No. It does not create a guaranteed legal entitlement. Each application is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Everything depends on application approval, background checks, and national security considerations.

How the program unfolds in the coming months will determine its long-term impact on both immigration policy and investment in America.

FAQs

What is Trump’s Gold Card visa?

It is a new investor visa program launched by Donald Trump in September 2025, replacing the EB-1 and EB-2 categories.

How much do investors need to contribute?

Applicants must invest between $1 million and $5 million in US ventures, depending on the tier they apply under.

What benefits does the Gold Card offer?

The visa promises faster processing, easier pathways to residency, and certain tax breaks for qualified applicants.

Who can apply for the Gold Card?

Foreign nationals who can prove legal income sources and meet the required investment threshold are eligible.

Why was the Gold Card introduced?

The program aims to attract wealthy investors to the US while streamlining the immigration process for them.