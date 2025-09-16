Indian man's beheading in Texas was completely preventable: US Homeland Security

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has condemned the gruesome murder of Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas, allegedly carried out by Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, describing the crime as “completely preventable” if the accused had not been released into the country. Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant, beheaded a Indian man in Texas.

In a post on X, DHS said the victim was beheaded in front of his wife and child, and his head was later kicked on the ground by the accused. “This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims’ head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” the department stated.

DHS added that the case underscored the need for stricter measures against undocumented immigrants with criminal records. “This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and Secretary Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,” the post read.

Trump blames Biden administration

A day earlier, President Donald Trump expressed shock over the killing and vowed that the accused would be prosecuted for first-degree murder. Writing on Truth Social, Trump identified the victim as “a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas,” who was murdered in a “brutal and horrifying” manner.

Trump strongly criticized former President Joe Biden, blaming his administration for releasing Cobos-Martinez into the US despite his criminal history. “This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country,” Trump wrote.

Pledging stricter enforcement, Trump declared: “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! … This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

The murder has triggered widespread outrage in Texas and renewed debate over immigration policies, deportation practices, and the handling of criminal undocumented immigrants in the US.