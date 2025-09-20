India reacts to Trump's H-1B visa order, says ‘full implications’ being studied

India on Saturday said it is examining the implications of the United States’ decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, warning that the measure could have “humanitarian consequences” for affected families. US president Donald Trump announced major changes to the H1B visa programme on Friday. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)

“The government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs said.

The ministry underlined that both India and the US have a stake in “innovation and creativity” and said the two sides “can be expected to consult on the best path forward.”

“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” the MEA said.

“Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries,” it added.