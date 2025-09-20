‘Our only real enemy is…’: PM Modi's big remark amid tariff, H-1B visa concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s “real enemy” is its dependence on other countries, stressing the need for self-reliance to ensure national strength and global respect. US H-1B fee hike and tariffs raise concerns for India as PM Modi urges self-reliance(Screengrab from YouTube/DD News)

“We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries. This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence,” Modi said during his public address in Bhavnagar.

He further elaborated on the need for Atmanirbharta, linking it to national pride and the future of the country. “The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the nation’s failure. For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar,” the PM added.

The remarks come amid rising concerns over US policies affecting India. On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, effective September 21. India, which accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders, is expected to be hit hardest. At the same time, there has been no relief from the sweeping 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports.

In Gujarat, Modi evoked the sentiments of ‘self-reliance’, saying, “If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others.”

Modi said India cannot rely on others for its development or risk the future of coming generations. He added, “There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India.”

PM Modi slams Congress

Taking aim at the Opposition, PM Modi accused the Congress for mismanaging the country’s shipping sector. He claimed the focus on foreign vessels over domestic shipbuilding led to the collapse of India’s shipbuilding ecosystem.

“Instead of focusing on shipbuilding in India, they prioritised paying rent to foreign ships. Shipbuilding eco-system collapsed in India. We became dependent on foreign ships for 90% of our trade,” he said.

Modi added that India now spends around $75 billion, or roughly ₹6 lakh crore, annually on foreign shipping services. The Prime Minister said, “India pays ₹6 lakh crore yearly to foreign firms to ship goods across the world; this amount is almost equal to our defence budget.”

During his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore. He will also inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock today.