H-1B visa fees news live updates: Return asap, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft tell employees after Trump's $100,000 fee rule
H-1B visa fees news live updates: In a big action which is set to impact many, including Indians, US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation that imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, restricting the entry of certain non-immigrant workers. The move by Donald Trump administration is expected to hit India the most as 71 per cent of the 3,99,395 H-1B visas approved in 2024 were received by Indians, followed by China with just 11.7 per cent. India has dominated the number of H-1B visa grantees historically as well.
H-1B visa fees | Key points
– H-1B visa fees date: A press release of the presidential action shared on the White House website states new rule over H-1B visas comes into effect on September 21.
– What are H-1B visas? H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills – such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers – to work in the US, initially for three years, but extendable to six years.
– $100,000 fee: Titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers," the proclamation mandates that H-1B petitions must be accompanied by the $100,000 payment to be considered valid. Petitions not meeting this requirement will be denied, and workers associated with the sponsor companies will be barred from entering the US.
– Amazon, Meta, Microsoft issue advisories: After Trump dropped the $100,000 H-1B visa bombshell, Microsoft led in issuing an advisory to its employees to return to the stay in the US and return in a day if they're outside ahead of a looming deadline. Amazon and Meta followed suit.
– What Trump said: US President Donald Trump described the misuse of the H-1B system as a "national security threat", citing investigations by law enforcement into outsourcing firms heavily reliant on the programme.
– ‘Alien’ entry restricted: The White House press release reads: “Employers shall, prior to filing an H-1B petition on behalf of an alien outside the United States, obtain and retain documentation showing that the payment of this proclamation has been made.”
The presidential order states that the Secretary of Homeland Security must deny or restrict approval of H-1B petitions unless the $100,000 payment has been made. This rule will apply to even those H-1B visa applicants who have been outside the US for 12 months, after the rule takes effect on September 21, 2025.
H-1B visa fees news live: The annual $100,000 H-1B visa fees comes as a major setback as the amount is higher than the annual salary of most holders of these visas, an HT analysis shows, reflecting that the move basically amounts to effectively killing the programme.
The Financial Times describes it in the simplest manner.
“The six-figure ($100,000) application fee — which (US Secretary of Commerce Howard) Lutnick said employers would have to pay annually — marks a departure for the government, which currently charges $215 to register for an H-1B visa lottery and an additional $780 for employers that sponsor visa applicants. A White House executive order states that the payment is an application fee and does not mention an annual payment”. Read full report here
H-1B visa fees news live: The presidential order press release shared on White House website quoted Donald Trump saying that the the "severe harms that the large-scale abuse" of the H-1B visa programme has inflicted on the US economic and national security demands an immediate response.
"I therefore find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of certain foreign workers… would be detrimental to the interests of the United States because such entry would harm American workers, including by undercutting their wages," the proclamation read. Read full order here
H-1B visa fees news live: Referring to nonimmigrant workers as "aliens", a section of the proclamation also lists an exception to the new H-1B visa restrictions and $100,000 fee requirement. It allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to exempt certain individuals, companies, or entire industries from the rule if it is determined to be in the national interest and does not pose a threat to US security or welfare.
In simple terms, this means a worker could be allowed entry without the fee if their role is deemed critical, favouring national security.
H-1B visa fees news live: In 2024, Indians comprised 71 per cent of the 3,99,395 H-1B visas grantees, followed by China with just 11.7 per cent. India has dominated the number of H-1B visa grantees historically as well.
Given that Indians account for over 70% of H-1B visa holders, these restrictions could prove especially damaging to the Indian diaspora in America. Read more on impact on Indians here
H-1B visa fees news live: US President Donald Trump described the misuse of the H-1B system as a "national security threat", citing investigations by law enforcement into outsourcing firms heavily reliant on the programme.
"The abuse of the H-1B program is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money... and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the United States [sic]," Trump said.
The President argued that imposing a steep fee on companies is necessary to curb systemic abuse, while still allowing access to highly skilled global talent. Read more here
H-1B visa fees news live: In view of the $100,000 H-1B visa fee action of Trump-led administration, Amazon also on Saturday advised employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States. Before Amazon, Microsoft had issued a similar advisory.
In a note seen by Reuters, the company said, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now.”
The advisory further added that Amazon “recommends H-1B and H-4 visa holders to return to the US before 12:00 am EDT Sept 21.” Read more
H-1B visa fees news live: H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills – such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers – to work in the US, initially for three years, but extendable to six years.
H-1B visas are:
– Employer-sponsored. This means an individual can't apply it on their own.
– Valid for three years, extendable to a maximum of 6 years (exceptions exist).
– Subject to an annual cap (currently 85,000 new visas per year, including 20,000 for US master's degree holders).
H-1B holders can apply for permanent residency (Green Card) while working.
H-1B visa fees news live: After Trump administration's $100,000 move, Microsoft was among the first tech giants to issue an advisory to its employees, recommending that H-1B and H-4 visa holders stay in the United States or return to the country in a day if they are outside, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
In the message, Microsoft stated, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” Read more here
H-1B visa fees news live updates: In a sweeping action which is set to impact Indians massively, US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation that imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, restricting the entry of certain non-immigrant workers.
The move by Donald Trump administration is expected to hit India the most as 71 per cent Of the 3,99,395 H-1B visas approved in 2024 were received by Indians, followed by China with just 11.7 per cent. India has dominated the number of H-1B visa grantees historically as well.