H-1B visa fees news live updates: Return asap, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft tell employees after Trump's $100,000 fee rule

US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order on gold card visa in the Oval Office at the White House.

H-1B visa fees news live updates: In a big action which is set to impact many, including Indians, US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation that imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, restricting the entry of certain non-immigrant workers. The move by Donald Trump administration is expected to hit India the most as 71 per cent of the 3,99,395 H-1B visas approved in 2024 were received by Indians, followed by China with just 11.7 per cent. India has dominated the number of H-1B visa grantees historically as well....Read More

H-1B visa fees | Key points

– H-1B visa fees date: A press release of the presidential action shared on the White House website states new rule over H-1B visas comes into effect on September 21.

– What are H-1B visas? H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills – such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers – to work in the US, initially for three years, but extendable to six years.

– $100,000 fee: Titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers," the proclamation mandates that H-1B petitions must be accompanied by the $100,000 payment to be considered valid. Petitions not meeting this requirement will be denied, and workers associated with the sponsor companies will be barred from entering the US.

– Amazon, Meta, Microsoft issue advisories: After Trump dropped the $100,000 H-1B visa bombshell, Microsoft led in issuing an advisory to its employees to return to the stay in the US and return in a day if they're outside ahead of a looming deadline. Amazon and Meta followed suit.

– What Trump said: US President Donald Trump described the misuse of the H-1B system as a "national security threat", citing investigations by law enforcement into outsourcing firms heavily reliant on the programme.

– ‘Alien’ entry restricted: The White House press release reads: “Employers shall, prior to filing an H-1B petition on behalf of an alien outside the United States, obtain and retain documentation showing that the payment of this proclamation has been made.”