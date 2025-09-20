'Measure likely to...': Read India's full statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa move

The ministry of external affairs on Saturday reacted to the United States' move to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, saying that the action would have “humanitarian consequences. U.S. President Donald Trump announced major changes to the H1B visa programme on Friday. (Representative photo)

India also said it was studying the full implications of the measure. It is worth noting that more than 71 per cent of the H1B visa holders in the US are Indians.

Here is the full statement by the ministry of external affairs on Donald Trump’s order hiking the H1B visa fees to $100,000.

“The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” the statement read.

“Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” it further said.

“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps, taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries,” MEA said.

“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” the statement added.