'Indians pleaded to get off': Chaos on plane in US after Trump's H-1B shock | Video

In a sign of how panic gripped many H-1B visa holders or applicants across the United States, several Indian passengers disembarked from planes mid-boarding following US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding a huge hike in the visa fee, social media posts showed. Several companies urged their employees on H‑1B and H‑4 visas to return to the United States before September 21.(X)

Trump signed a proclamation imposing $100,000 per year fee on H‑1B visa petitions, which could mean the end of the programme for new applicants.

Soon after his decision, a scene of chaos reportedly unfolded at the San Francisco International Airport, when passengers taking an Emirates flight bound for India began to disembark before takeoff, fearing they might not be allowed back into the US later.

A video posted by an X user, not independently verified by HT, purportedly showed a flight packed with Indian nationals. It had completed boarding and was ready for departure when news of the H-1B visa fee began circulating. Dozens of Indian passengers began pleading to be let off the aircraft, according to viral videos circulating on Instagram and X.

"An international flight packed with Indians(coming for Durga Puja)from Bay Area had completed boarding & was due to leave SFO Airport,when the news about H1 B visa new rules just broke out. Indians aboard panicked,pleaded to get off the plane," wrote an X user.

The Emirates flight, which was scheduled for departure, was reportedly delayed for over three hours as ground staff managed the chaotic exit process.

The panic was caused after the news that the US government introduced a steep $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa petitions, and hinted at further scrutiny for visa holders, emerged. Although the order had not yet been fully implemented or clarified at the time, the impact was immediate.

Most companies urge employees to stay put

Several companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and JP Morgan, urged its employees on H‑1B and H‑4 visas to return to the United States before September 21 while those already in the US were advised to stay put and avoid international travel to prevent potential visa issues.

The new order proposes to raise the H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually, a move which will adversely affect Indian professionals in the US.

Currently, the H-1B visa fee ranges from about USD 2,000 to USD 5,000, depending on employer size and other costs.

The H-1B visas, which are very popular among Indian tech professionals, are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.