Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Viral video shows JCB used to stir dal makhni. Netizens are stunned

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 04:45 pm IST

Netizens have expressed concerns over the unhygienic practice of using JCB to stir a pot of dal. 

Need is the mother of innovation but one would wonder the need behind the innovation of using JCB as a ladle to stir a pot of dal makhni. Beloved JCB makes a comeback on the internet, this time not as a meme template but a ladle. Yes, a ladle stirring a huge pot of dal makhni, a rich creamy north Indian delicacy of lentils and butter. JCB, an equipment used for construction , has stunned the internet for its unusual culinary role.

The unusual use of JCB, a construction equipment, has left the internet stunned.
The video of JCB's metallic arm stirring a huge vessel full of yellow lentils has gone viral on the internet as netizens have expressed their concerns over the unhygienic practice.

While it is not know when and where the video was shot, it appeared on one Instagram handle on July 7 and has gone viral.

It has been shared widely across social media platforms as netizens found the practice intriguing as well as dangerous for the public health. While some hailed the “innovation”, others termed the practice as risk to public health. The video on Instagram has over one million likes. One user quipped “food grade JCB”, while several others pointed out to the health risks.

