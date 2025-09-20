Amazon, Meta, Microsoft alert employees on new $100,000 H-1B order. See full list

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that imposes a $100,000 per year fee on H‑1B visa petitions for highly-skilled foreign workers and rolled out a $1 million "gold card" visa as a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy individuals. The visa fee for skilled workers would jump from $215.(shutter stock/ representational image)

Trump's new visa fees of $100,000 are more than the median annual salary of a fresh H-1B visa holder and more than 80% of the average annual salary of all H-1B visa holders.

If the moves survive legal muster, they will deliver staggering price increases. The visa fee for skilled workers would jump from $215.

The fee for investor visas, which are common in many European countries, would range from $10,000 to $20,000 a year.

List of companies reported to have warned or advised H‑1B / visa employees:

Microsoft:

Microsoft urged its employees on H‑1B and H‑4 visas to return to the United States before September 21, 2025, in light of a significant increase in visa-related fees that's about to take effect. Those already in the US were advised to stay put and avoid international travel to prevent potential visa issues.

JP Morgan:

JP Morgan told H‑1B employees outside the US to return before 12:01 AM ET on the deadline and cautioned employees inside the US against international travel until further notice.

Amazon has advised employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States amid recent immigration-related developments. In a note seen by Reuters, the company said, "If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now."

The advisory further added that Amazon "recommends H-1B and H-4 visa holders to return to the US before 12:00 am EDT on September 21."

Meta:

Meta has also advised its employees to stay in the US for at least two weeks, particularly those who are on H-1B and H-4 visas, until "practical applications" are understood.

The company has instructed all employees currently outside the United States to return within 24 hours.