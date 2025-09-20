Amazon, biggest employer of H-1B visa holders, sends caution note to employees: 'If you have...'

Amazon has advised employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States amid recent immigration-related developments. In a note seen by Reuters, the company said, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now.” Amazon tells staff, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in”(File photo/AFP)

The advisory further added that Amazon “recommends H-1B and H-4 visa holders to return to the US before 12:00 am EDT Sept 21.”

The notice follows similar alerts by Microsoft and JP Morgan after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday (local time) imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The new rule will come into effect on September 21 and stay in place for 12 months, though Trump may extend it.

Microsoft has urged employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to return to the United States before the deadline, saying in a message, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.”

According to news agency Reuters, JPMorgan’s external immigration counsel has advised H-1B visa holders to stay in the country and avoid international travel until further notice.

Since assuming office in January, Trump has launched a sweeping immigration crackdown, with measures aimed at curbing even some categories of legal immigration. A central part of this effort is the administration’s plan to overhaul the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields.

The Trump administration announced that it would require companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B worker visa, a move seen as a significant challenge for the technology sector that depends heavily on skilled professionals from India and China.

Notably, India received the largest share of H-1B visas last year, making up 71% of approvals, while China ranked second with 11.7%., according to government data cited by Reuters.

Echoing the Republican President's sentiments, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said, “If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” reported Reuters.

Lutnick added the proposed H-1B visa would carry a fee of $100,000 per year for each of its three-year term, but added that the specifics were “still being considered.”

Currently, applicants pay a nominal fee to enter the visa lottery, and if selected, additional charges over the visa period total only a few thousand dollars.