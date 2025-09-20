This company currently has the most H-1B visa workers. It's not TCS or Infosys

To secure an H1-B visa for foreign employees, the US tech companies will now have to pay $100,000 to the government. The move is particularly damaging for the Indian diaspora in the US who constitute nearly 70% of the H1-B visa-holders. Trump administration's latest order for H1-B visas is likely to affect the Indian diaspora in the US. (HT_PRINT)

The US commerce secretary has the media that the move would ensure that US companies hire more American talent while sending less valuable foreign workers back to their home countries. Trump has alleged “systemic abuse” of the H-1B visa system, particularly by IT outsourcing firms. The US President declared that the misuse of the H-1B program was a “national security threat.”

But which are the tech companies that hire most number of foreign employees and will now have to pay a fortune to secure H1-B visas? As per the federal data, here is a list of top 10 companies that sponsor the highest number of H1-B visas:

Amazon Com Services LLC- 10,044 H1-B visa holders Tata Consultancy Services LLC- 5,505 Microsoft Corporation- 5,189 Meta Platforms- 5123 Apple Inc- 4,202 Google LLC - 4,181 Cognizant Technology Solution - 2,493 JP Morgan Chase and Co - 2,440 Walmart Associates Inc - 2,390 Deloitte Consulting LLP - 2353

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in July had said that it has received enough petitions to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2026.

As Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’, the move will restrict entry into the United States of individuals as nonimmigrants unless their H-1B petitions are accompanied or supplemented by a payment of USD 100,000.

The proclamation said the restriction shall expire, absent extension, 12 months after the effective date of this proclamation of September 21, 2025.