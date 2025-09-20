Microsoft's advisory to employees after Trump's H-1B visa move: 'Return by tomorrow...'

Microsoft has recommended that H-1B and H-4 visa holders stay in the United States for the foreseeable future, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. Microsoft and JPMorgan advise H-1B visa holders to stay in the US, avoid international travel(File Photo/Bloomberg)

The email also strongly urged employees holding these visas who are currently outside the US to return by tomorrow, ahead of a looming deadline.

In the message, Microsoft stated, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.”

At the same time, JPMorgan’s outside immigration counsel has also advised H-1B visa holders to remain in the United States and avoid international travel until further guidance, reported Reuters citing an email.

The advisories follow Donald Trump’s Friday (local time) proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The new rule will take effect on September 21 and remain in force for 12 months, the US President said.

IT firms manipulated H-1B system, says Trump’s proclamation

The Republican President, in the proclamation, accused information technology firms of manipulating the H-1B visa system, causing significant harm to American workers in computer-related fields.

“The H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour,” Trump said.

He added that “the abuse of the H-1B programme is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money... and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the United States.”

Trump argued that higher costs on companies using the programme are necessary to curb these abuses while still allowing firms to hire top temporary foreign talent.

H-1B move set to impact Indian diaspora

At a press briefing in the oval office, the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the measure would “ensure US companies hire more American talent while sending less valuable foreign workers back to their home countries.”

With Indians comprising more than 70% of H-1B visa holders, the restrictions could disproportionately affect the Indian community in the United States.

Large technology firms rely heavily on Indian workers, who either relocate to the United States or travel frequently between the two countries.

Trump has focused on the H-1B program since his first term, though earlier attempts to restrict qualifying jobs faced legal challenges. The current order represents the latest step in his second-term immigration crackdown and is set to expire in a year, though Trump may extend it.