H-1B visa fees news live update: Deadline ends; petitions without $100,000 fee to be rejected

H-1B visa fee news live: US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Saturday imposing $100,000 fee on H-1B visa holders, effective from Sunday. White House later clarified that the new fee will not be applied to existing visa holders re-entering the country.

H-1B visa fees news live update: The White House on Saturday clarified that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in the United States will apply only to new petitions and not to existing H-1B visa holders in US re-entering the country. The changes came into effect early this morning....Read More

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Saturday introducing the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, sparking confusion and concern among visa holders, including Indians who make up over 70% of the total. Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had at that time indicated that the fee might be charged annually, noting that the details were "still being considered."

However, the White House statement later in the day marked a correction of that claim."This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

Leavitt stressed that current H-1B visa holders outside the US would not be charged the $100,000 H-1B visa fee when re-entering. "H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country as they normally would and the new fee will only apply in the next H-1B lottery round and not to current visa holders or renewals," she said.

A White House fact sheet stated that the government may allow an H-1B visa application without the $100,000 fee "if in the national interest."

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Saturday expressed humanitarian concern that the Trump administration’s move would sharply increase the cost of visas bringing tech workers from India and other countries to the United States.

H-1B visa fees: Key points

- Petition invalid without fee: Under the proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers," new H-1B visa petitions must include the $100,000 fee to be considered valid. Petitions submitted without the payment will be denied, and foreign workers linked to the sponsoring companies will be prohibited from entering the United States.

- Trump says H-1B visa misused: US President Donald Trump labeled the alleged misuse of the H-1B visa system as a "national security threat," citing law enforcement investigations into outsourcing firms that rely heavily on the program.

- Companies issue advisory: Tech firms and banks urged employees to return to the US before 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday (4:01 am GMT) and avoid leaving the country. Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Meta, JPMorgan, and Amazon asked their H-1B employees to avoid international travel. A Goldman Sachs memo also urged workers to exercise caution.

- Level-playing field: The administration said the fee, announced as part of the H-1B visa new rules, was intended to "level the playing field for American workers," claiming that local employees were being replaced with "lower-paid foreign labor."

- Panic among H-1B visa holders: Panic and uncertainty spread among H-1B visa holders from India and China, as many canceled travel plans and hurried back to the United States following President Donald Trump’s introduction of new visa fees as part of his broader immigration crackdown.