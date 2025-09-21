H-1B visa fees news live update: Deadline ends; petitions without $100,000 fee to be rejected
H-1B visa fees news live update: As the H-1B visa deadline ended today amid anxiety, the White House clarified that the $100,000 fee for H-1B visas will only apply to new applicants and not to current visa holders.
The White House on Saturday clarified that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in the United States will apply only to new petitions and not to existing H-1B visa holders in US re-entering the country. The changes came into effect early this morning.
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Saturday introducing the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, sparking confusion and concern among visa holders, including Indians who make up over 70% of the total. Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had at that time indicated that the fee might be charged annually, noting that the details were "still being considered."
However, the White House statement later in the day marked a correction of that claim."This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.
Leavitt stressed that current H-1B visa holders outside the US would not be charged the $100,000 H-1B visa fee when re-entering. "H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country as they normally would and the new fee will only apply in the next H-1B lottery round and not to current visa holders or renewals," she said.
A White House fact sheet stated that the government may allow an H-1B visa application without the $100,000 fee "if in the national interest."
Meanwhile, the Indian government on Saturday expressed humanitarian concern that the Trump administration’s move would sharply increase the cost of visas bringing tech workers from India and other countries to the United States.
H-1B visa fees: Key points
- Petition invalid without fee: Under the proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers," new H-1B visa petitions must include the $100,000 fee to be considered valid. Petitions submitted without the payment will be denied, and foreign workers linked to the sponsoring companies will be prohibited from entering the United States.
- Trump says H-1B visa misused: US President Donald Trump labeled the alleged misuse of the H-1B visa system as a "national security threat," citing law enforcement investigations into outsourcing firms that rely heavily on the program.
- Companies issue advisory: Tech firms and banks urged employees to return to the US before 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday (4:01 am GMT) and avoid leaving the country. Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Meta, JPMorgan, and Amazon asked their H-1B employees to avoid international travel. A Goldman Sachs memo also urged workers to exercise caution.
- Level-playing field: The administration said the fee, announced as part of the H-1B visa new rules, was intended to "level the playing field for American workers," claiming that local employees were being replaced with "lower-paid foreign labor."
- Panic among H-1B visa holders: Panic and uncertainty spread among H-1B visa holders from India and China, as many canceled travel plans and hurried back to the United States following President Donald Trump’s introduction of new visa fees as part of his broader immigration crackdown.
Indian government closely watching, issues emergency assistance number
H-1B visa fees news live update: The new $100,000 H-1B visa fee has raised concerns about its impact on Indian tech professionals and remittances, with around 71–72% of H-1B visas going to Indians.
The Indian government said on Saturday that the full implications of the US decision are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, noting potential humanitarian consequences due to disruption for families.
In a statement on the restrictions to the US H-1B visa program, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said:
"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."
"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," the statement added.
The Indian Embassy in the US also issued an emergency assistance number for citizens seeking urgent support. “Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number 1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp),” the Embassy said in a post on X.
Trump administration shows some sense by limiting $100K fee to new applicants, says ex-diplomat
H-1B visa fees news live update: Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian commented on the White House clarification regarding the $100,000 H-1B visa fee: "Trump changed his mind, because that would have, if the conditions had applied to those who hold H1B visas now, that could have led to the separation of families... The whole thing is unjustified, but by confining it to new applicants, the administration has shown some sense because it came across opposition from the corporate companies and it had time to recognise its own mistake," reported news agency ANI.
The remark comes after the White House clarified that the fee applies only to new visa petitions and does not affect current H-1B holders, easing concerns about potential disruption for thousands of Indian professionals and their families in the US.
$100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced to protect US 'national security'
H-1B visa fees news live update: As President Donald Trump announced the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, the White House cited concerns over the visa program, highlighting that several American companies have laid off US tech workers while replacing them with foreign employees.
"President Trump is imposing higher costs on companies seeking to use the H-1B program in order to address the abuse of the program, stop the undercutting of wages, and protect our national security," the White House said in a fact sheet.
Does the $100,000 fee apply to current holders? Karoline Leavitt answers
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that existing H-1B visa holders, including those currently outside the United States, will not be charged the new fee to re-enter. The $100,000 fee for H-1B visas applies only to new visa petitions and does not affect renewals or current visa holders. Top 10 FAQs
H-1B workers rush back to US amid fee chaos, says, 'everything is changing'
H-1B visa fees news live update: A Nvidia engineer, who has lived in the US for 10 years, told Reuters at San Francisco airport that he had been vacationing in Japan with his wife and infant when he hurried to reschedule his return flight after hearing the news.
"It feels surreal," he said. "Everything is changing in an instant.”
This comes as H-1B visa holders, particularly from India and China, scramble to return to the US before the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee takes effect.
H-1B workers abroad rush back to US as Trump order sparks panic
H-1B visa fees news live update: Panic and confusion spread among H-1B visa holders from India and China, as many abandoned travel plans and hurried back to the United States following President Donald Trump’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee order, part of his broader immigration crackdown.
Several tech companies and banks issued urgent memos, advising employees to return before 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday (4:01 a.m. GMT) and warning them not to leave the country until further guidance.
Fearing they might be denied re-entry once the new rule comes into effect, several Indian nationals at San Francisco airport reportedly cut short their vacations, Reuters reported.
“It is a situation where we had to choose between family and staying here," said an engineer at a large tech company.
One-time payment, not annual, White House clarifies
H-1B visa fees news live update: As the new H-1B visa rules take effect on Sunday, the White House clarified that the $100,000 fee for H-1B visas will be levied per petition and is not an annual charge.
"This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X on Saturday.
A petition is a request by a company to bring a skilled worker from another country into the United States. Leavitt added that current H-1B visa holders outside the US will not be charged the fee to re-enter the country.
The clarification comes after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested on Friday that the fee might be annual, adding that details were "still being considered." The White House’s Saturday statement effectively corrected that earlier comment.