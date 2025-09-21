B1/B2 visa rejected in 3 mins: Indian Customs Officer shares frustrating experience after shocking denial

An Indian Customs officer and his spouse were interviewed and refused a US tourist visa just in three minutes at the US Embassy in Delhi. Before turning down the application, the visa officer inquired about their employment, combined income, the reason for their trip, and the destinations they intended to see in the US. According to the Customs officer, he clarified that they had organized a two-week vacation that would include visits to New York and Las Vegas after returning from Los Angeles. (Representational Image)

According to the Customs officer, he clarified that they had organized a two-week vacation that would include visits to New York and Las Vegas after returning from Los Angeles. He also disclosed his government position, his wife's kindergarten teaching career, and their about ₹20 lakh yearly salary. He further mentioned that he has already visited Thailand and Dubai and plans to go to Japan next.

A 40-year-old officer with a stable government job, a home, and ₹50 lakh in investment funds and savings claimed that he was taken aback by the decision.

“The whole thing lasted around 3 minutes. No questions were asked about my finances, property, etc. I carried all necessary documents to support my claims, but nothing was asked or sought at all,” the Customs officer mentioned in a Reddit post.

Customs officer full interview for US B1/B2 visa

On Reddit, the Customs official even posted a transcript of the visa interview.

VO – Can I have your passports, please? Me – Sure (Handed over both passports to VO through the window opening) VO – Scanned barcodes on passports Me – Stood firm looking at him (He didn’t look at us) VO – What is the purpose of your visit? Me – Tourism VO – Looking at the computer screen, started typing. Didn’t look at us VO – Where do you want to visit in the US? (looked at me for a second) Me – We have planned to visit New York and Las Vegas. We will land in NY and take a flight back home from San Francisco (I said that my mistake). Later, I said sorry, not SFO, will fly back from LAX. VO – Started looking at the screen, a little bit of typing… more screen time. VO – For how long will you be visiting? Me – For 2 weeks VO – More screen. More typing. VO – What do you do for a living? Me – I am a Customs officer, Government of India. VO – Screen and more typing. VO – What is your profession? (to my wife) Wife – I am working as a kindergarten teacher. VO – How much do you both earn in a year? Me – Both combined, ₹ 20 lakh approx. VO – How long have you been a Customs officer? Me – 2 years VO – Screen. Typing. VO – Do you have any relatives in the US? Me – No, I don’t He then asked them to put their fingers on the scanner. VO – Unfortunately, we cannot issue you a visa this time. Thanks (handed me passports and a slip with usual Section 214(B) details).

Customs officer highlights visa refusal drawback

The only drawback of the refusal, the Customs officer pointed out, was that their passports now carry a negative note in the system. But he also expressed relief, claiming that the refusal prevented them from having to pay over ₹80 lakh for their trip. Currently, the couple's intentions are to travel to Ireland in the summer and Japan in January of next year.

He, however, mentioned that it's devastating to be denied a US tourist visa even when you are a legitimate traveler.