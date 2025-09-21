B1/B2 visa rejected in 3 mins: Indian Customs Officer shares frustrating experience after shocking denial
An Indian Customs officer and his spouse were interviewed and refused a US tourist visa just in three minutes at the US Embassy in Delhi. Before turning down the application, the visa officer inquired about their employment, combined income, the reason for their trip, and the destinations they intended to see in the US.
According to the Customs officer, he clarified that they had organized a two-week vacation that would include visits to New York and Las Vegas after returning from Los Angeles. He also disclosed his government position, his wife's kindergarten teaching career, and their about ₹20 lakh yearly salary. He further mentioned that he has already visited Thailand and Dubai and plans to go to Japan next.
A 40-year-old officer with a stable government job, a home, and ₹50 lakh in investment funds and savings claimed that he was taken aback by the decision.
“The whole thing lasted around 3 minutes. No questions were asked about my finances, property, etc. I carried all necessary documents to support my claims, but nothing was asked or sought at all,” the Customs officer mentioned in a Reddit post.
Customs officer full interview for US B1/B2 visa
On Reddit, the Customs official even posted a transcript of the visa interview.
Customs officer highlights visa refusal drawback
The only drawback of the refusal, the Customs officer pointed out, was that their passports now carry a negative note in the system. But he also expressed relief, claiming that the refusal prevented them from having to pay over ₹80 lakh for their trip. Currently, the couple's intentions are to travel to Ireland in the summer and Japan in January of next year.
He, however, mentioned that it's devastating to be denied a US tourist visa even when you are a legitimate traveler.