India-US ties reaching new heights, says US embassy in surprise post on X

NEW DELHI: The US embassy surprised diplomatic circles on Monday with social media posts about the India-US partnership reaching “new heights” at a time when the relationship is facing stresses not witnessed in almost two decades, largely due to the trade and tariff policies of the Donald Trump administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in conversation at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Summit, in Tianjin on Monday. (DPR PMO)

“The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights – a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward,” the US embassy said in similar posts on X, Facebook and Instagram.

“From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey,” the post said.

Attached to the post was a message from secretary of state Marco Rubio that said: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The posts are reportedly part of an effort to highlight the importance of people-to-people ties between India and the US, as well as the joint accomplishments of the two sides.

However, the effort came at a time when the trade policies of the US figured prominently at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping spoke about the role of the Indian and Chinese economies in stabilising the global economic order amid growing uncertainty.

On the bilateral front too, Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, through a 25% punitive levy that kicked in last week, has taken the relationship to a low point. Indian officials have said that the two sides are in contact regarding trade-related matters and that New Delhi remains open to finalising a bilateral trade deal, though key aides of Trump have repeatedly targeted India for “profiteering” from its purchases of Russian oil.

At the same time, the Indian side has focused on long-term institutional contacts with the US – New Delhi has pointed to a recent meeting of officials under the 2+2 mechanism that brings together the defence and foreign ministries – while keeping these engagements separate from the actions of the US president.