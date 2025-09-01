As Modi bonds with Xi, Putin, US calls ties with India ‘defining relationship'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed bonhomie with Chinese and Russian presidents at the SCO Summit in China, the United States on Monday parallelly highlighted that its partnership with New Delhi “continues to reach new heights”. File photo: US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington in February (REUTERS)

In a post on X on Monday, the US Embassy, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, called the ties between India and the United States a "defining relationship". Follow SCO Summit LIVE updates

The post read, “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward.”

“From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey,” the US Embassy in India wrote, asking users to follow the hashtag #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople and be a part of the campaign.

The social media post by the US embassy comes as PM Modi bonds with China President Xi Jinping and Russian premier Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet currently underway in China's Tianjin.

Powerful visuals of the three leaders displaying bonhomie have gone viral on social media, showing them shaking hands, hugging and having candid interactions at the summit.

PM Modi shared pictures of him with Putin and Xi on X on Monday, writing, "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.