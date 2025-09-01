Watch: SCO photo-op done, Putin and Xi call interpreters to continue chat

There were several key moments of a bonhomie between leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. Apart from the key discussions, cameras present all around also captured some lighter conversations among leaders, one of which was between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.(via REUTERS)

A clip showed the two leaders interact briefly after their respective photo-op with each other. While all leaders shook hands with Jinping, got a picture clicked and were escorted away, Putin stayed back.

Both leaders seemed to be engrossed in a conversation, and to facilitate it better they called their respective interpreters present, the video showed.

Notably, Russia and China have taken a common stand against "discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development" of BRICS members". The development came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's threat of 10% tariffs to BRICS member nations. Russia, India, and China are among countries part of the BRICS, formed in 2009.

Meanwhile, China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus are among countries part of the SCO.

Apart from Putin, Jinping also hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meet that came after almost a year.

Both Xi and PM Modi committed to a mutually acceptable resolution of the border issue and to working together to stabilise the global economy. The two leaders welcomed “positive momentum and steady progress” in bilateral ties.

Their last meeting was in Russia's Kazan in October last year, after which India and China started witnessing a thaw in ties. The two nations had agreed to end a standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which began in 2020.