Power pause: Modi, Xi, Putin’s impromptu huddle at SCO Summit in China | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be breaking into an impromptu huddle of sorts at the SCO Heads of State Council Summit, currently underway in China's Tianjin. PM Modi wrote on X, 'Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit'(X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi took to X and shared pictures of his interaction with the two leaders, what also looked like a powerful display of bonhomie amid US President Donald Trump's tariff action which has affected India, China and Russia in some or the other way. Videos of their quick chat also surfaced on social media. Follow SCO Summit LIVE updates

“Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,” PM Modi wrote on X, sharing the pictures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared pictures of him meeting Russia President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit.

"Always a delight to meet President Putin!" PM Modi captioned the post.

PM Modi, who landed in China for the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit on Saturday, is set to address the plenary session on Monday, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with China President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Sunday.