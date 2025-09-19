Haryana to develop heritage sites as tourist destinations: Tourism minister Arvind Sharma

Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma on Thursday said that after restoration and beautification, the centrally and state-protected historical sites of Haryana will be developed as tourist destinations so that both domestic and foreign tourists can connect with the state’s rich cultural legacy. Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma inaugurating a project for the restoration and beautification of 20 state-protected heritage sites located in Narnaul-Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Jind, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh under the “sewa pakhwada” campaign in Narnaul on Thursday. (Sourced: X)

Sharma inaugurated the ₹95 crore project for the restoration and beautification of 20 state-protected heritage sites located in Narnaul-Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Jind, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh under the “sewa pakhwada” campaign. He said that it is the aspiration of the local representatives and the people of Narnaul that the city, known for its stepwells, tombs, and palaces, should be declared a heritage city.

He said that Haryana is taking major steps to secure its place on the world tourism map. He added that for the first time in the history of the state, such a large amount is being spent on conservation and promotion of state-protected sites.

“This initiative will be considered a mark of respect to our past, a responsibility towards the present, and an opportunity for future generations,” Sharma said, adding that Haryana’s stepwells, forts, palaces, ancient temples, and havelis are symbols of culture, identity and pride.