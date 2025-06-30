What are O-1 and EB-1 visas? Eligibility, categories and all you need to know about ‘Einstein visa’

The Donald Trump administration has intensified rules regarding the popular work and student visas, citing national security and public safety. Applicants are now required to mention their social media usernames or handles which they have used in the last five years and make them public to conduct enhanced screening. O-1 and EB-1 visas: Check eligibility, categories and more

Due to this, several people, including skilled professionals and students from India, have started looking for new, elite immigration pathways to enter the United States. A few of these popular options include the O-1 visa and the EB-1A visa, which is also known as the “Einstein visa.” These visa options are suitable for professionals in various fields like education, science, business, arts, and athletics.

O-1 visa

The non-immigrant visa can be obtained by individuals who possess extraordinary ability in their respective fields or hold a record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or TV industry, getting well recognised nationally or internationally, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

It is mainly classified into two categories:

O-1A: People showing extraordinary ability in science, education, business or athletics.

O-1B: Those having extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or TV industry.

This visa option remains valid for up to three years, with the possibility of extension. Also, there is no cap on an O-1 visa, and its approval rate is nearly 93%. On the other hand, the H-1B visa's approval rate is a mere 37%.

The O-1 visa option is costly and could fall anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000.

As per the official data, more than 22,600 O-1 visas were issued last year, compared to 18,894 in 2023.

EB-1A (Einstein Visa)

Meant for people demonstrating extraordinary ability in various fields and have achieved “national or international acclaim,” including Pulitzer, Oscar, Olympic Medal and others. Several aspects are considered before granting the EB-1A visa. For this category, people are required to apply by filing Form I-140. (Read More: EB-1 Visa: Eligibility criteria and categories explained for H-1B alternative)

FAQs:

1. Which visa applications in the US need social media vetting?

It is being done for student and exchange visitor applications under F, M, and J non-immigrant classifications.

2. What's the need for social media vetting?

The Donald Trump administration will review applicants' presence on social media, such as platforms like Facebook, X and Instagram.

3. Which visa is called the Einstein Visa?

The EB-1A green card (immigrant) category is often dubbed the Einstein visa.