As Iran puts condition on nuclear talks, Donald Trump says he is 'not talking'

Amid US President Donald Trump's 'unclear position' on future strikes against Iran, Tehran's deputy foreign minister has put a condition on any future diplomatic and nuclear talks with the US. Meanwhile, the US president has now stated that he is "not talking or giving anything' to Iran. The US became directly involved in the Israel-Iran war after Washington decided to strike Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan,(AFP)

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Iranian Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the US must rule out any strikes against Iran. The deputy foreign minister said that the Trump administration's position on future attacks against Iran has "not been made clear."

Also Read: US strikes on Iran 'less devastating'? White House calls WP report 'nonsense'

He told BBC that the US has told mediator countries that it wants to return to negotiations with Iran, but has not specified if it will carry out strikes in the future or not.

"We have not agreed to any date. We have not agreed to the modality. Right now, we are seeking an answer to this question - are we going to see the repetition of an act of aggression while we are engaging in talks?" the minister told BBC

"They have not made their position clear yet," he added.

The Iranian minister added that Tehran will continue its research programmes and will "insist" on being able enrich uranium for "peaceful purposes."

"The level of that can be discussed, the capacity can be discussed, but to say that you should not have enrichment, you should have zero enrichment, and if do you not agree, we will bomb you - that is the law of the jungle," the deputy foreign minister told the BBC.

Trump says he is ‘not talking to Iran’

In a new Truth Social post, the US president has stated that he will not be “giving anything to Iran” nor is he “talking” to the Gulf nation.

"I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid “road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US became directly involved in the Israel-Iran war after Washington decided to strike Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan,

Iran responded to this strike by targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, following which, Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.