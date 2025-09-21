Trump says he fired Erik Siebert, disputes resignation reports

US President Donald Trump disputed reports that US Attorney Erik Siebert resigned from his post in the Eastern District of Virginia. Instead, Trump asserted that he personally fired Siebert after learning that the prosecutor received ‘unusually strong’ support from Virginia’s two Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. Donald Trump insists Erik Siebert was fired, not resigned.(AP)

The New York Post report stated that Trump posted on Truth Social that he withdrew Erik’s nomination when he got to know that the attorney was receiving “unusually strong support” from Democrats. “He did not quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican,” Trump said.

Conflict over Letitia James investigation

Siebert had been overseeing a Justice Department probe into allegations that New York Attorney General Letitia James falsified mortgage documents in connection with property purchases, according to another Newsweek report.

It added that the probe was launched in April after Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte referred the case to the FBI.

Despite months of inquiries and interviews with multiple witnesses, investigators reportedly found no clear evidence that James knowingly falsified records. Siebert’s office was weighing next steps when reports emerged that he had resigned under pressure from the White House.

Trump’s Oval office comments

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he wanted Siebert ‘out’ of his position. He explained that his change of heart about Erik’s nomination came after realising Kaine and Warner expressed support for him.

“I have other people, judges, and I have U.S. attorneys for other states where I have the same situation. And they can’t get approved,” Trump was quoted saying. “So when I learned that they voted for him, I said, I don’t really want him.”

Siebert’s farewell message

Siebert referred to his departure as a resignation in an email to coworkers. He wrote, "Over the past eight months, I have had the honor of leading the best and most outstanding of DOJ employees who genuinely care about our country and our EDVA community." He said he had turned in his resignation papers and thanked the staff for their commitment to justice.

According to Newsweek, Siebert plans to continue serving as a line prosecutor, though it is unclear if he will be allowed to do so.

Reaction from Letitia James

One of Trump's most well-known legal adversaries for a long time, Letitia James, called the mortgage fraud claims unfounded. Abbe Lowell, her attorney, called Siebert's dismissal a "brazen attack on the rule of law" and proof of political retaliation.

Earlier this year, James led a civil fraud case against the Trump Organization that led to a significant court decision against the former president.

FAQs

Q1: Why did Trump say he fired Erik Siebert?

A: Trump claimed Siebert received “unusually strong” support from Virginia’s Democratic senators, which made him unacceptable for the role.

Q2: What was Siebert investigating?

A: He was overseeing a federal probe into allegations of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Q3: Did Siebert resign or get fired?

A: Reports initially said Siebert resigned, but Trump insists he fired him. Siebert himself referred to his exit as a resignation in an email to colleagues.