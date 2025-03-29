Conservative influencer Benny Johnson shows meaning of ‘elite living’ with a ‘very cute’ video of his son

Benny Johnson, an American political commentator and YouTuber known for his conservative viewpoints, shared a personal moment of fatherhood on X that has won people’s hearts. The footage captures his sweet moments with his toddler son. He labelled the moment as “elite living,” and it resonated with many who shared their own stories. Benny Johnson with his toddler son. (X/@bennyjohnson)

“Tonight, I walked the block until my son fell asleep on my shoulder. I legitimately feel bad for men who don’t experience this. This is elite living,” Johnson wrote.

In the video, Johnson is seen wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses. He is seen walking with his baby sleeping on his shoulder, and the toddler is dressed in a cute onesie.

Take a look at the video:

While most social media users expressed their happiness at the video, a few however criticised him for his viewpoint. A few simply said that the video was "very cute."

Here’s what social media users wrote:

An individual shared, “Tonight, I had dinner with my wife, watched a TV show we both like and played with my dog. You go ahead and keep your life; I’m cool with mine.” Another added, “My son is 4 months old and looks very similar to your son. It's a very fun age where they start actually interacting with the world for the first time. I hope he’s sleeping well through the night so you and your wife can get some well-deserved rest!”

A third suggested, “Put your phone in your pocket and cuddle him. It feels even better.” A fourth commented, “That's a good dad. I know they are thankful to have you.” A fifth wrote, “Seriously? You walked down the street filming yourself with your kid??”

Benny Johnson is married to health influencer Kate Johnson. The couple has four kids, with the youngest born in January 2025. Johnson often shares videos on Instagram that show him enjoying his time with his wife, three daughters, and son.