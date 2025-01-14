Pakistani father-son steal hearts with their electrifying dance to Soni De Nakhre: 'Cha gaye uncle'

A father-son duo from Lahore, Pakistan, has grabbed attention on the internet with a dance performance that left netizens cheering. The performance, posted on Instagram by user Amina Ali, showcases the pair grooving to the iconic Bollywood number Soni De Nakhre, originally performed by Salman Khan and Govinda. A Pakistani father-son duo captivated the internet with their electrifying dance performance.(Instagram/aminaaly__)

The video quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and reactions as viewers admired the duo’s seamless coordination and infectious energy. Both father and son moved in perfect harmony, captivating everyone present at the event.

A show of boundless energy and enthusiasm

The father, in particular, became the highlight of the clip with his electrifying moves, proving age is no barrier when it comes to setting the dance floor on fire. The young boy matched his father step for step, delivering a masterclass in synchronisation and joy.

Watch the clip here:

The video’s charm lies in its authenticity. The duo’s unbridled enthusiasm lit up the room, drawing loud applause and cheers from the event’s attendees. Their performance was more than just entertainment—it was a heart-warming display of familial bonding and shared passion.

Netizens react with joy

The performance struck a chord with social media users, who couldn’t stop praising the duo’s talent and chemistry. One user commented, “This is pure joy to watch! The father’s energy is unmatched.” Another said, “The son is incredible, but the father stole the show!”

Many viewers appreciated the uplifting vibe of the video, with one remarking, “This is the kind of positivity we need in our lives.” Another wrote, “They’ve got better moves than most professionals!”

Several users noted how the duo’s dance reflected the vibrant culture of Lahore and the enduring appeal of Bollywood music. “Bollywood beats always bring people together,” one commenter observed, while another added, “The father-son bond is truly inspiring.”