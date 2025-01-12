Menu Explore
Pakistani student's message for Indian UPSC mentor goes viral: 'Learnt a lot from you'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 12, 2025 08:27 PM IST

A UPSC mentor shared a touching message from a Pakistani student seeking guidance for competitive exams.

In a heartwarming post, a UPSC mentor shared a screenshot of a message he received from a student across the border, seeking his guidance for competitive exams in Pakistan. Emphasising how education knows no boundaries, Shekhar Dutt, a Chandigarh-based UPSC teacher shared the message he received from a student in Pakistan.

A Chandigarh-based UPSC teacher shared the message he received from a student in Pakistan.(X/Representational)
A Chandigarh-based UPSC teacher shared the message he received from a student in Pakistan.(X/Representational)

Dutt who runs the online learning platform Sleepy Classes, shared a screenshot of the message he received from a user claiming to be a student from Pakistan. "Knowledge knows no boundaries," Dutt captioned the post.

In the message, the student introduced himself as a sociologist and Central Superior Services (CSS) exam aspirant in Pakistan. "Hello! Hope you are doing well. I am from Pakistan, and also a Sociologist. I know you are a mentor for UPSC. I am just sending you this message to get your best of luck for my coming CSS exams, in February," the message read.

Take a look at the post here:

The student also added that this was his second attempt at the exam and he was very confused about his future, but he added that Dutt's messages of motivation kept him going.

"It is my second attempt. I have prepared well. But, I am still confused, confused, and very confused. I come across your tweets daily, and I acknowledge your thoughts and words. I learned a lot from you. Thank you!!" he wrote.

The post quickly gained attention on X and users praised the heartfelt exchange between a teacher and a student, which knew no borders or boundaries. "You are truly a good teacher," a user said, while another added, "All boundaries are man made."

"You are a great teacher that's why people from neighbouring countries love you," read one of the comments.


