Justin Bieber’s iconic hit Baby gets a qawwali makeover at Lahore University. Watch

In a captivating blend of East meets West, Justin Bieber's iconic pop hit Baby was recently recreated as a qawwali performance at a university event in Lahore, Pakistan. The rendition, performed during a qawwali night on campus, quickly went viral, garnering attention for its creative fusion of global pop culture with traditional Sufi musical elements. The original version of Baby, featuring rapper Ludacris, debuted in January 2010.(Instagram/@khattti.meethi.baateinn)

The unique performance featured classic Qawwali instruments such as the harmonium and tabla, with soulful Sufi-inspired vocals transforming the upbeat track into a deeply cultural experience. The video of the performance has been widely shared on social media, igniting both admiration and debate among viewers.

One student who witnessed the performance live expressed the delight, stating, “This was an incredible experience. It beautifully demonstrated how music has the power to transcend borders and bring cultures together.”

Reactions online have been equally vibrant. While many praised the originality of the reinterpretation, others took a more humorous approach. One user commented, “Waah, vibe toh hai,” while another quipped, “Waiting for Bieber to sing Naseebo Lal in Toronto.” Some playfully demanded justice for the pop star, with comments like, “Justin Bieber is crying in a corner somewhere!”

Also read: Pakistani airline’s ‘Paris we’re coming' ad showing plane headed towards Eiffel Tower makes people ask ‘Info or warning’

For others, the performance highlighted the universality of music. One user remarked, “This just proves that good music, no matter its origin, can adapt and connect with audiences everywhere.”

Take a look at the video:

The original version of Baby, featuring rapper Ludacris, debuted in January 2010 and became a global sensation, solidifying Bieber’s status as a pop icon. In 2023, Baby joined Spotify's Billion Streams club, becoming Bieber's 16th song to reach this milestone. The song's music video also gained massive attention, becoming one of the most viewed videos on YouTube shortly after its release.

Also read: Man’s rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless leaves people astonished