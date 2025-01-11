Pakistani airline’s ‘Paris we’re coming' ad showing plane headed towards Eiffel Tower makes people ask ‘Info or warning’

A post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announcing that its flights to France are being resumed has prompted sarcastic remarks from Internet users. The X post by PIA features a plane headed towards the iconic Eiffel Tower. The visual clubbed with the text “Paris, we’re coming today” has erupted social media. It has also prompted people to draw a comparison to another ad by PIA from 1979 that showed one of its aircraft casting a shadow on the Twin Towers in New York City. The structures were destroyed in terror attacks, claiming thousands of lives. An advertisement on X by Pakistan International Airlines about flights to Paris. (X/@Official_PIA)

What did PIA post?

In addition, another line is visible on the visual, but in a much smaller font. It reads, "Resuming flights between Islamabad and Paris from January 10, 2025."

In other posts, the airlines shared that the flights will operate two days a week - every Friday and Sunday.

Take a look at the post:

Social media reacts:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with over 12 million views. It has received several comments, mostly unfavourable, with many calling out the design of the advertisement.

“You can't be serious this time! This was back in the 1970s. Fire your designer!” an individual wrote and shared this post.

Another asked, “Info or warning.” A third posted, “How did this ad get approved.” A third expressed, “Looks like a threat rather than an advertisement.”

Why was PIA banned in France?

Not just in France, EU regulators imposed a ban on Pakistan’s state-owned airline PIA four years ago following several deadly crashes and a scandal involving the license of a pilot.

After four years, the first flight took off from Islamabad around 1240 pm (0740 GMT) for Paris.