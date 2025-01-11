Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani airline’s ‘Paris we’re coming' ad showing plane headed towards Eiffel Tower makes people ask ‘Info or warning’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 11, 2025 06:47 AM IST

Four years ago, EU regulators imposed a ban on Pakistan International Airlines, the country’s state-owned airline, following a series of accidents.

A post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announcing that its flights to France are being resumed has prompted sarcastic remarks from Internet users. The X post by PIA features a plane headed towards the iconic Eiffel Tower. The visual clubbed with the text “Paris, we’re coming today” has erupted social media. It has also prompted people to draw a comparison to another ad by PIA from 1979 that showed one of its aircraft casting a shadow on the Twin Towers in New York City. The structures were destroyed in terror attacks, claiming thousands of lives.

An advertisement on X by Pakistan International Airlines about flights to Paris. (X/@Official_PIA)
An advertisement on X by Pakistan International Airlines about flights to Paris. (X/@Official_PIA)

What did PIA post?

In addition, another line is visible on the visual, but in a much smaller font. It reads, "Resuming flights between Islamabad and Paris from January 10, 2025."

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani dominates Pakistan’s 2024 Year in Search list: Here’s what people Googled about the billionaire

In other posts, the airlines shared that the flights will operate two days a week - every Friday and Sunday.

Take a look at the post:

Social media reacts:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with over 12 million views. It has received several comments, mostly unfavourable, with many calling out the design of the advertisement.

“You can't be serious this time! This was back in the 1970s. Fire your designer!” an individual wrote and shared this post.

Another asked, “Info or warning.” A third posted, “How did this ad get approved.” A third expressed, “Looks like a threat rather than an advertisement.”

Also Read: Shark Tank India judges roast Shark Tank Pakistan: ‘Bhai ho kya raha hai wahan pe?’

Why was PIA banned in France?

Not just in France, EU regulators imposed a ban on Pakistan’s state-owned airline PIA four years ago following several deadly crashes and a scandal involving the license of a pilot.

After four years, the first flight took off from Islamabad around 1240 pm (0740 GMT) for Paris.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On