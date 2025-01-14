Man hilariously outsmarts Pakistani scammer with quick wit: 'Divided by borders, united by scams'

In a light-hearted yet cautionary tale, an Indian man shared his amusing encounter with a scam call originating from Pakistan. Shiv Arora, the protagonist of this bizarre incident, narrated the episode on Instagram, shedding light on the fraudulent tactics employed by scammers. His quick wit not only exposed the caller's ridiculous ploy but also served as a warning to others. Indian man wittily exposed a Pakistani scam call with humour.(Instagram/shivaroraji)

The call that started it all

The incident began with a WhatsApp call from a Pakistani number featuring a display picture of a police officer. The caller claimed that a loved one had been arrested and demanded money for their release. The scammer tried to sound authoritative, asking Arora, "Aapke bete ka naam bataiye, main aapki usse baat kara deta hu" (Tell me your son's name, and I will let you speak to him).

Playing along with the scam

Sensing foul play, Arora decided to have some fun. He told the scammer his "son's" name was Shiv—ironically his own name—and said the boy was in Moradabad. When asked about his relationship with the boy, Arora humorously replied, "Nani" (maternal grandmother).

As the conversation continued, the scammer demanded to speak with the boy’s mother. Arora brought a woman into the act, explaining that the "police" had arrested Shiv. What followed was pure comedy.

(Also read: Man outsmarts courier scammers by walking into police station: ‘He hung up’)

A performance gone wrong

The scammer introduced another man pretending to be the "arrested" son, who began wailing dramatically, yelling “Mumma, mumma” in an exaggerated tone. The comical performance sent Arora into fits of laughter, causing the scammer to abruptly hang up.

Watch the clip here:

A viral warning

Arora shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, captioning it with a stern warning:

“I received a call today from a Pakistani number, with a police officer's display picture. This is a SCAM targeting vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly. Please stay alert and warn your family and friends.”

He also advised people to avoid sharing personal information or transferring money to unknown callers.

(Also read: Voice artist flips the script on spam caller offering credit card, internet praises her wit)

Social media reacts

The video sparked a flurry of reactions online. Comments ranged from laughter to serious warnings. One user wrote, “This is hilarious, but also terrifying!” Another chimed in, “Scammers are getting creative these days.” Many applauded Arora for handling the situation with humour while spreading awareness.