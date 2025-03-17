Daughter congratulates father for his bar council license, gets classic Indian dad response: 'He is a cutie'

No matter where in the world you are, one thing that remains universal is the hilariously nonchalant way fathers respond to texts. Whether it’s a simple thumbs-up emoji or a brief "OK," dads everywhere seem to have mastered the art of minimal communication. A woman recently shared her own experience of this phenomenon, and users couldn't help but relate. A woman congratulated her dad on his bar council licence, only to get a classic ‘OK’ reply. (Reddit/adashelby0)

Taking to Reddit, the woman narrated how her father had a major milestone—he officially acquired his bar council licence to practise law after retiring as a banker. Naturally, this was a proud moment for the family, and he shared the news on their family WhatsApp group. Overjoyed, the woman responded with an enthusiastic, "Very nice! Proud of you, pappa!" However, her dad’s reply? A simple "Ok."

Post goes viral—netizens share their own experiences

The Reddit post, shared by the user ‘adashelby0’, quickly went viral, amassing over 5,000 upvotes. The caption humorously read: “So recently my dad acquired a bar council licence to practice as a lawyer post his retirement as a banker. He is such an inspiration for me for beginning a second inning of his career. I was so happy and congratulated him for the same when he had shared his bar council registration thing on our family whatsapp group just to get this as a reply! P.s he is a cutie”

The post sparked an outpouring of responses from netizens, many of whom had similar experiences with their own fathers.

One user quipped, “Your dad gave you more than just an ‘ok’? Lucky you! Mine just reacts to messages with a thumbs-up emoji.”

Another added, “Dads and their dry texting skills are truly undefeated. My dad only replies with ‘hmm’ no matter what I say.”

A third user joked, “Honestly, I think they all attended some secret dad training where they learned how to text as briefly as possible.”

A fourth commenter sympathised, saying, “I once texted my dad a heartfelt message on his birthday, and all he sent back was ‘k’. It still haunts me.”

Others found the entire situation amusing, with one remarking, “At least your dad replied! Mine just leaves me on read.”

Despite the laughter and relatability, many agreed that this ‘dad behaviour’ comes with love—just expressed in the most understated way.